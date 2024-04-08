The Big Picture Jack Nicholson's film The Two Jakes is an underrated gem with strong performances.

Despite behind-the-scenes issues, the film replicates the classic style and moody atmosphere of Chinatown.

The movie tells an original neo-noir story, separate from its predecessor, showcasing Nicholson's talent.

While discussions about the greatest actors of all time tend to include figures like Marlon Brando, Daniel Day-Lewis, Robert De Niro, and Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson’s name shouldn’t be left off. With a deep resume of classics under his belt, Nicholson has worked with some of the best directors ever, and won three Academy Awards in doing so. While his preference for great material is a significant reason why he’s been so successful, Nicholson is also willing to take bold risks when it comes to his behind-the-scenes work. In addition to giving some incredibly iconic screen performances, Nicholson has also directed films like Goin’ South and Drive, He Said. Although his acclaimed role in the neo-noir classic Chinatown is often cited among his best, Nicholson actually directed its underrated sequel, The Two Jakes.

The Two Jakes The sequel to Chinatown (1974) finds J.J. "Jake" Gittes investigating adultery and murder, and the money that comes from oil. Run Time 138 minutes Director Jack Nicholson Release Date August 10, 1990 Actors Jack Nicholson, Harvey Keitel, Meg Tilly, Madeleine Stowe, Eli Wallach, Rubén Blades, Frederic Forrest, David Keith, Richard Farnsworth

What Is ‘The Two Jakes’ About?

The Two Jakes is set over a decade after the shocking twist ending of Chinatown, in which Evelyn Cross-Mulwray (Faye Dunaway) was killed in a tragic car accident after confronting her father, Noah Cross (John Huston), about his years of abuse. Nicholson reprises his role as the private investigator Jake Gittes, who has spent the years since the Cross debacle in the private investigator game he knows best. Although the tragedy in Chinatown exposed him to the cruelty of the state’s conspirators, he’s nonetheless back at his job solving salacious crimes for morally dubious clients. Despite the novelty of his previous case, Gittes never received much personal praise for his involvement, as he failed to prevent the tragic events from transpiring.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Although there are a few passing references to the events of Chinatown, The Two Jakes is a largely standalone sequel that tells an original neo-noir story. Although the shady businessman Jake Berman (Harvey Keitel) hires him to spy on his wife, Kitty (Meg Tilly), Jake is shocked when his employer unexpectedly commits murder. Berman kills his wife's lover, placing Jake in yet another unscrupulous web of intrigue where he becomes a suspect. Although he tries to convince his former ally, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Lou Escobar (Perry Lopez), to help clear his name, Jake is forced to identify Berman’s connection to ruthless oil baron Earl Rawley (Richard Farnsworth). Like Chinatown, The Two Jakes quickly becomes a complex thriller in which Jake realizes all of his potential allies are vying for control of a secret recording.

Although it replicates the same classic style and moody atmosphere as its predecessor, The Two Jakes does not have the thematic depth of Chinatown. The 1974 film used the corruption of Los Angeles’ water reserves as a metaphor for the systematic destruction of the city’s natural resources by a wealthy cabal, who has little interest in the dangerous ramifications of their actions. The twist involving Mulwray’s daughter and sister, Katherine (Belinda Palmer) makes the story into a tragedy with Shakespearean allusions. Comparatively, The Two Jakes is a far more standard whodunit thriller, and its simplicity may have been evident in having a less seasoned filmmaker behind the camera.

‘The Two Jakes’ Was a Mess Behind the Scenes

Image via Paramount Pictures

While The Two Jakes had a difficult road to reach the screen, it’s not all that surprising given that Chinatown also had a notoriously difficult behind-the-scenes process that nearly shut down the classic film’s production in several instances. Screenwriter Robert Towne had spent years trying to develop the ultimate crime narrative, and it was only through Nicholson’s support for the project that he managed to emerge from his writer’s block with a coherent script. There were also bitter disagreements with director Roman Polanski on how the film should end, as Towne had initially favored a more optimistic approach than the sinister closing line included in the final scene. Nonetheless, Chinatown was a significant hit that earned eleven Academy Award nominations, including a Best Original Screenplay win for Towne.

While he was ultimately satisfied with the results of the first film, Towne had intended for Chinatown to be the first entry in a trilogy about Jake’s adventures in Los Angeles. Towne had originally planned to direct the sequel himself in 1976 with Nicholson and Dustin Hoffman joining the project, but production was shut down when Paramount Pictures mogul Robert Evans wanted to play a part in the film. Opposed to the notion altogether, Towne decided to form a new production company with Nicholson, with Kelly McGillis, Cathy Moriarty, Dennis Hopper, Joe Pesci, and Keitel all joining the project in 1996.

Related The Tricky History Behind Making ‘Chinatown’ The classic neo-noir had a long, difficult road to release.

Unfortunately, the dispute between Evans and Towne resulted in another shutdown, even though the film was scheduled to begin shooting only days later. The delays resulted in several new iterations of the project being considered. At one point, Harrison Ford was attached to take over as Jake, with Huston returning from the first film to direct the sequel. Frustrated by the stagnant production process behind his passion project, Nicholson signed on to direct The Two Jakes when the script was unfinished. His rush to finally begin shooting the film resulted in the production going over budget and requiring reshoots.

‘The Two Jakes’ Is an Underrated Gem

Close

While crafting a “legacy sequel” is an inherently difficult task, it’s very hard to deliver a satisfying follow-up to one of the greatest films of all time. Chinatown had become so ingrained within popular culture that the prospect of a continuation was met with such high expectations that it would have been impossible for the film to completely satisfy its audience. While the underwhelming reception the film received was perhaps expected, it resulted in Nicholson never directing another film.

The Two Jakes is just as densely plotted as Chinatown, but Nicholson shows a real evolution in his characterization of Jake's heroism. It's evident that his experiences in the first film colored his perspective on the world, and Nicholson beautifully conveys how the street-wise detective is forced to cope with his self-professed cynicism. Given how dark the first film's ending was, there was very little room for humor; however, The Two Jakes offers a touch of comedic relief in showing the contentious relationship that Jake forms with Detective Loach (David Keith) and the other cops in his department. It indicated that, in addition to knowing his performative sensibilities, Nicholson was quite aware of how to direct an ensemble cast.

Despite its excessive pace and somewhat erratic tone, The Two Jakes is an underrated gem that features one of Nicholson’s most underrated performances. While the film may have been stronger had he left directing duties to a more seasoned filmmaker, Nicholson proved that he hadn’t lost a step in portraying one of his most beloved characters.

The Two Jakes is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Watch on Amazon