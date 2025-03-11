Jack Nicholson is regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time, and not just for the sheer number of classics on his resume, but for the range that he has displayed within his performances. It’s truly remarkable that the same actor who played a grim detective in Chinatown and a disturbed mental patient in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest could also play a charismatic astronaut in Terms of Endearment and the original Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman. Nicholson has often been drawn to working with filmmakers who have strong visions, so it is no surprise that he was interested in working with the great George Miller after his work on the Mad Max trilogy was hailed as a titanic achievement in action filmmaking. Nicholson got to be both a scene-stealing villain and a sly womanizer in The Witches of Eastwick, a bizarre dark fantasy comedy that combined two of his most recognizable personas.

What Is ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ About?