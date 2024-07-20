The Big Picture '71 offers a nuanced look at the "Troubles" conflict in Belfast, creating a harrowing and immersive war thriller.

Films about wars have existed as long as cinema itself; sadly, as distressing as real life events can be, they do have a way of inspiring filmmakers to create compelling dramatic stories. While there have been a significant amount of films focused on the World War II era and the Vietnam conflict, there are several smaller arenas of battle that have received significantly less attention. The reason for this is quite obvious; it’s harder to make a cleanly cut depiction of a “black and white” narrative for a war where both surviving parties still hold on to their animosities. While making a modern war film comes with its inherent risks, the underrated war thriller '71 took a nuanced approach to “the Troubles” conflict in Belfast in the early 1970s.

'71 director Yann Demange may not be a household name in the vein of Christopher Nolan or Spike Lee, but he’s certainly a talented up-and-coming director who has shown no signs of compromising thus far. Demange may have been caught up in headlines recently when it was reported that he had exited his role as the director of Marvel Studios’ upcoming reboot of Blade, but this comes after he proved himself with the underrated crime thriller White Boy Rick and several episodes of the Emmy nominated drama series Lovecraft County. Nonetheless, '71 was the film that kicked off Demange’s career, and it's easy to see why. By turning a controversial historical moment into the basis of an anxiety-inducting thriller, '71 is a harrowing examination of the military’s relationship with the public that offers a disturbing parallel to modern times.

What Is '71' About?

While not directly based on real characters, '71 is based on the real “Troubles” in Northern Ireland, in which Irish nationalists people began waging a low-level conflict against the occupying British troops. Jack O’Connell stars as Gary Hook, a new recruit to the British Army who is assigned an important post in Belfast. Gary understands that the conflict that they are venturing into will not be an easy one to solve, but both he and his fellow brothers-in-arms are shocked by the sheer veracity of their opponents. After the Irish begin utilizing “guerrilla warfare” techniques to divide the British troops, Gary and his team are forced to flee their posts. As the Army tries to quickly exit the situation without escalating the violence, they realize that Gary had been left behind in enemy territory. '71 no longer becomes just a war movie; it's a survival thriller in which Gary must avoid an entire city that view him as the enemy.

2014 was a big year for O’Connell, as he brought to life a historical hero, Louis Zamperini, in Angelina Jolie’s breakthrough biopic, Unbroken, and squared off with Ben Mendelohn in the underrated prison drama Starred Up. However, O’Connell delivers an immensely sensitive performance in '71 that makes the film even more gripping than it would have been otherwise. It’s never not noted that Gary is a rookie who still has some sense of idealism about what he can accomplish while performing the obligations of his duty. While the film gives credence to both sides of the conflict, with somewhat more credence to the Irish, Gary’s politics are never fully defined. In fact, the film uses this to its advantage, as it explores how demonstrably irresponsible it was for the British Army to send a young man into a warzone without ever intending to give him proper protection.

‘71’ Delivers an Immersive Historical Thriller

The opening outbreak of chaos between the Irish protestors and the British Army is most certainly the film’s most impressive set piece, but '71 turns into a psychological thriller once Gary is forced to go on the run. Demange ensures that the audience never loses sight of what is at stake; if Gary’s identity is revealed, he would likely not survive the hands of mob justice. It’s a survival thriller at its most primal, as Gary is simply fighting for his life, with no illusions that his efforts will in any way put an end to the conflict. O’Connell’s charismatic performance may have been enough to get viewers engaged in seeing Gary get out alive, but early flashback scenes to his family make the final set piece even more exhilarating.

'71 has a way of capturing violence in a more realistic manner that makes it more disturbing. This isn’t a superhero film where the battles give the illusion of no collateral damage; several innocent people are killed throughout the night, including a young boy played by Barry Keoghan in one of the film’s most heartbreaking moments. '71 may not be intended to cast judgment on either side, but it does make a profound plea for non-violence that is just as relevant now as it was during the film’s historical era. It’s a clear reminder that it’s those who have the least that often suffer most when banners are called.

‘'71’ Parallels Many War Classics

'71 interestingly delivers many parallels with classic films about the Vietnam War, including Platoon, Apocalypse Now, Hamburger Hill, and Born on the Fourth of July. Both conflicts were sharply criticized because they were ultimately unsuccessful attempts to squash an ethno-nationalist conflict that only ended up creating deeper levels of division. Gary may be depicted as a hero, but '71 lacks the nationalistic jingoism that is far too common in war cinema.

While it is by no means a film for the faint of heart, ‘71 was a creative way of depicting historical events in a manner that was engaging to the viewers. A more straightforward examination of the conflict may not have been able to show how truly terrifying it was on the ground level. '71 works on its own right as a masterful action thriller, but its warnings about escalation make it particularly timely.

