Straight off her starring role as Princess Diana in The Crown, Emma Corrin is moving on to yet another Netflix period piece. Deadline reports that Corrin and Jack O’Connell are set to star in an adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover, the first joint production between Netflix and Sony’s 3000 Pictures. The film is the first in a new deal between Sony and Netflix, where the latter platform will be offered a first look at any movies that Sony intends to produce for streaming.

Matthew Duckett has also joined the cast of the new joint venture, adapted from the 1929 novel by D.H. Lawrence. The story follows the life of the titular Lady Chatterley, who, upon realizing she has fallen out of love with the wealthy man she married, engages in a torrid affair with her home’s gamekeeper, whom she eventually realizes she wants to spend the rest of her life with, much to the chagrin and shock of her well-bred peers.

Announced in April, Netflix’s deal with Sony will allow the latter to offer Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make directly for streaming, as well as any other releases it may decide to license for streaming later on. Netflix has also committed to making a number of the films offered over the course of the deal. While Sony will not distribute Lady Chatterley's Lover, the new deal allows Netflix to run the film theatrically if they choose, for a chance to qualify for awards season.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover gained a notorious reputation upon its publishing in 1929, for its representation of a physical relationship between a working-class man and an upper-class woman, including its explicit references to sex and four-letter swear words. The novel has been adapted several times for film, including a 2015 BBC adaptation starring Holliday Grainger, Richard Madden, and James Norton.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover will be directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, with a script from Life of Pi writer David Magee. Laurence Mark is set to produce the film, alongside Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent for Blueprint Pictures. Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

