Jack Quaid has slowly but surely become a major star in Hollywood. The son of 90s icons Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, Jack rose to prominence with a short but infamous performance in 2012's The Hunger Games. However, his portrayal of Hughie Campbell in Prime Video's The Boys launched him to stardom.

An acclaimed voice actor, Quaid balances animation with live-action, appearing in several franchises and cementing himself as one of his generation's most versatile performers. Most of his projects have received glowing reviews, as evidenced by their high ratings in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Scream' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

The 2022 quasi-reboot of the Scream franchise, simply titled Scream, stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, who become Ghostface's newest targets. Quaid plays Richie Kirsch, Sam's supportive boyfriend, who isn't all he seems.

The twist concerning Quaid's character is common news by now, but his reveal as one of the two Ghostface killers was a pleasant shocker. Quaid is well known for his sweet and endearing characters; thus, seeing him playing an angry, toxic fan was a welcome change of pace. The actor made the most out of the role, delivering a suitably unhinged performance once the character's facade fell.

9 'Tragedy Girls' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

The 2017 slasher comedy Tragedy Girls is an underrated entry into the crowded genre. The film follows two ambitious crime reporters tracking a serial killer. However, they soon realize the quickest way to stardom is to commit the murders themselves and frame them on the notorious killer. Quaid co-stars as Jordan, a friend of the girls who becomes another of their victims.

Tragedy Girls is a great slasher comedy, extremely morbid and dark and benefiting from two devious central performances by Alexandra Shipp and Brianna Hildebrand. Quaid's part is significant, acting as the girls' reluctant ally before realizing their nefarious intentions. It's a classic Jack Quaid role, taking advantage of his good-guy persona to add an extra layer of wickedness to the plot.

8 'The Hunger Games (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Gary Ross' 2012 adaptation of the best-selling novel The Hunger Games marked a pivotal moment for 2010s cinema. Jennifer Lawrence rose to instant stardom playing Katniss Everdeen, a girl living in a dystopian United States who volunteers as tribute for the Hunger Games, a televised event where teenagers fight to the death.

Quaid plays a crucial supporting role as Marvel, a fellow tribute who changes Katniss' life forever. Marvel kills her ally, young Rue, prompting Katniss to kill him in revenge. Quaid's role is critical and severely alters the course of Katniss' and the entire country's fate. Marvel is a terribly loathsome figure, and Quaid goes all-in, portraying the character's annoying cockiness to a tee.

7 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' (2020-Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Aside from being a movie star in the making, Quaid is an accomplished voice actor. His voice credits are considerable, and ensign Brad Boimler in Star Trek: Lower Decks is among his best-known creations. The show chronicles the comings and goings of the lower-ranking members of the USS Cerritos.

A cerebral and highly responsible young man, Boimler is highly knowledgeable but has very little field experience. However, he is enthusiastic and well-meaning, and Quaid brings considerable charm to the role. The actor played Boimler in a live-action crossover with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and it's as incredible as fans imagined.

6 'Plus One' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

The 2019 indie rom-com Plus Oneis a brilliant hidden gem. Quaid and Maya Erskine star as Ben and Alice, two friends since college who agree to be each other's plus-ones in their numerous wedding commitments throughout the summer. However, they soon find themselves developing feelings for each other.

Quaid and Erskine are brilliant in Plus One, one of the most underrated rom-coms in recent memory. The plot is modest but surprisingly thoughtful, digging deep into the nature of love and the pressures of expectations. Quaid's Ben is among his most complex roles, a man desperate for love but far too convinced of his own messed-up ideas of relationships to allow himself a real connection. Elevated by his irreverent chemistry with Erskine, Plus Oneis a must-see for rom-com fans.

5 'Logan Lucky' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Steven Soderbergh's 2017 heist comedy Logan Lucky stars Channing Tatum and Adam Driver and follows the Logan family's attempt to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Quaid and Brian Gleeson co-star as Fish and Sam Bang, the dimwitted brothers of Daniel Craig's Joe Bang.

Logan Luckyis another subversive triumph from Soderbergh. The director is in fine form, crafting a surprising, twisting, and hysterical crime comedy that ranks among his best efforts. Quaid's role is small but memorable, playing the absurd redneck Fish with unrestrained gusto.

4 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Oppenheimer might just be Christopher Nolan's magnum opus - so far, anyway. Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, with the film chronicling his efforts as the leader of the Manhattan Project that resulted in the creation of the atomic bomb. Quaid plays a memorable supporting role as renowned physicist and future Nobel Prize-winner Richard Feynman.

Quaid is an unforgettable part of Oppenheimer, and that's saying something, considering the talent involved. The actor instantly pops on screen, especially when playing the bongos, one of Feynman's notorious hobbies. Oppenheimer includes several cameos and an outstanding leading cast; however, most actors give memorable performances, a testament to Nolan's gifts as a storyteller and filmmaker.

3 'The Boys' (2019-Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Hughie Campbell is arguably Jack Quaid's most recognizable role. Although anxious, insecure, and full of anger and frustration, Hughie is also compassionate and kind, although far less than he was before his girlfriend's brutal death. Hughie leads a dangerous life as part of The Boys, and while he never fully adapts to those ways, his desire for revenge and eventual loyalty to Butcher keep him with the group.

The Boys is among the most acclaimed shows on streaming and a refreshing entry into the otherwise repetitive superhero genre. Quaid is a massive part of the show's success, as Hughie is the closest thing to an audience surrogate. The actor is perfectly cast in the role, playing a classic reluctant hero who might not be the bravest or most effective vigilante, but no one can say he doesn't try.

2 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

The seminal Batman storyline The Long Halloween received a two-part animated adaptation in 2021. Batman: The Long Halloween is a mostly faithful retelling of the classic arc, following Batman, Harvey Dent, and James Gordon's efforts to capture the mysterious Holiday Killer. Quaid appears only in Part One, voicing Alberto Falcone, the son of infamous mobster Carmine Falcone.

Unlike the comic book, Alberto is not the Holiday Killer in the animated films. Instead, the role is fulfilled by Gilda Dent, Harvey's wife, who married Alberto but was forced to separate from him after Carmine annulled the union and forced her to have an abortion, resulting in her infertility. However, Quaid is no less memorable in his brief appearance as Alberto, injecting palpable anxiety and frustration into his performance and making the character a standout among a cast full of standouts.

1 'My Adventures with Superman' (2023-Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

The 2023 animated superhero show My Adventures with Superman is an absolute triumph. Quaid voices Clark Kent, with the show focusing on his relationship with Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen, who know about his alter ego and actively help him protect Metropolis.

My Adventures with Superman is the best, an inspired and shamelessly optimistic take on the Man of Steel that celebrates the character's boy-scout persona. Quaid is delightful in the role, playing the most enthusiastic, unassuming, well-meaning, and hopeful version of Superman since Christopher Reeve. My Adventures with Superman is a modern classic-in-the-making, largely thanks to Quaid. His portrayal cements him as one of the all-time best actors to play the Man of Steel and a remarkably versatile voice performer who doesn't get nearly half the praise he deserves.

