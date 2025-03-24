Novocaine's start to box office life certainly hasn't been easy, with this movie about Jack Quaid's man who feels no pain, certainly unable to avoid such struggles in theaters. However, that hasn't stopped the film from inching ever-closer to success, with its most recent box office weekend total of $3.7 million domestically helping the movie surpass the $15 million mark in US ticket sales and $20 million domestically. At a time when ticket sales are worryingly low, Novocaine can be proud it has achieved this current milestone, having already returned its reported $18 million budget.

However, it looks as if the movie's next triumph will be for its star, Quaid, as the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid sits on the edge of a huge career milestone. Officially, Quaid is now just $7 million away from hitting the $1.5 billion mark in domestic box office earnings from just eleven theatrical releases to date. This is truly a remarkable feat, with it looking likely Quaid will hit the total after next weekend. Of course, Novocaine only accounts for a small portion of this $1.5 billion total, with the likes of The Hunger Games and its sequel Catching Fire, Christopher Nolan's multiple Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, and small hits in Rampage and Smallfoot doing most of the heavy lifting.

