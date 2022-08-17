The Boys star Jack Quaid is moving from taking down supes to becoming an avenger of his own. Deadline has announced that Quaid will star in the upcoming scripted podcast Grim Death and the Electrocuted Criminal. The podcast hails from the company Echoverse and is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Mike Mignola and Tom Sniegoski.

Grim Death is set in a city in which organized crime begins to take over entirely, threatening the lives of the city's otherwise peaceful residents. However, one man called Grim Death/Bentley Hawthorne (Quaid) takes it upon himself to prevent a war from breaking out by avenging wrongful deaths and seeking retribution. As he does, he accepts the help of a wronged ex-con named Bill the Electrocuted Criminal, a raven named Roderick, his butler Pym, and an investigative journalist named Gwendolyn.

Currently, Quaid is well-known for his role in Prime Video's series The Boys, in which he plays Hughie Campbell. The show recently finished its third season, with a fourth on the way which is currently filming in Toronto. Quaid also lends his voice to Paramount+'s animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks as Ensign Brad Boimler. Film-wise, he recently starred in the fifth installment of Scream, which was released at the top of this year. Along with The Boys Season 4, he will next appear in Christopher Nolan's star-studded Oppenheimer, releasing July 21, 2023.

Image via Prime Video

Mignola and Sniegoski will adapt and executive produce the podcast. Quaid and Peter J. Donaldson executive produce, with Wolf at the Door producing. Echoverse was launched by Whalerock Industries and is run by Mark Stern (formerly of SYFY). No additional cast has been announced at this time.

Grim Death is the most recent scripted podcast from Echoverse following The Lesser Dead. Though still a relatively new company, Echoverse currently has more than two dozen projects in various stages of development. Some of their additional scripted projects include an adaptation of The Witches of Echo Park, The Dying Immortal, and more. Listeners who prefer unscripted projects can look forward to Ghost Stories, Myth Seekers, and This Is Kinda F'd Up from the company. About the podcast, Stern said:

"Mike and Tom have turned their quirky and imaginative novel into a superlative audio drama that we’re excited to put into production. I can’t think of a better actor to take on the role of Bentley than Jack Quaid."

Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal currently does not have a release date. In the meantime, catch Quaid as Hughie in Seasons 1-3 of The Boys, streaming now on Prime Video, and Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks which premieres on Paramount+ on August 25. Check out The Boys set tour with Quaid below: