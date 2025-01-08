Gather ‘round for the year of Jack Quaid is upon us. Sure, you’ve known him as Hughie on the Prime Video series, The Boys, since 2019, but 2025 will be Quaid’s year to really shine. And that glow all begins with his upcoming film, Companion, for which a fresh trailer has just dropped. With blossoming scream queen, Sophie Thatcher, who audiences will recognize from Heretic and The Boogeyman, starring opposite Quaid, the unhinged thriller promises to press the pedal to the metal and never ease off the gas until the credits roll.

Penned and helmed by Drew Hancock in his feature-length directorial debut, Companion centers around Iris (Thatcher) and Josh (Quaid), a couple who are going away with some of Josh’s friends to a forested Airbnb-like destination. Things quickly take a turn for the much, much worse when Iris discovers that her boyfriend isn’t the man she thought he was and that she’s been set up for a twisted and sadistic weekend away that could very well end her life.

Quaid and Thatcher aren’t the only blossoming Hollywood stars appearing in Companion, with the movie’s ensemble set to include Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Lukas Gage (Smile 2), Megan Suri (The MisEducation of Bindu) and Rupert Friend (Canary Black). The title is the latest to come from J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, known together as BoulderLight Pictures. The pair previously backed titles such as Becky, The Woman of the Hour, and Barbarian, with the latter’s director, Zach Cregger, also attached to Companion as a producer. Considered one of the best horror movies of the last decade, Barbarian took audiences on a completely unhinged and off-the-rails journey, with Companion expected to do the same.

What Else Does Jack Quaid Have On the Way?

In addition to his chilling role opposite Thatcher in Companion, Quaid is just as busy as his famous parents (Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan) were in the ‘90s. Along with Companion, the Scream alum will also become an action hero this year with the arrival of his film, Novocaine. Helmed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, the movie centers around Quaid’s Nathan Caine, a man who can’t feel any pain. After his girlfriend (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, he goes off on a mission to bring her back. He’ll just have to remember that, despite not being able to feel pain, he isn’t indestructible. Meanwhile, the actor is booked and busy alongside the rest of the cast of The Boys as they film the fifth and final season of the fan-favorite Prime Video series.

Check out the latest trailer for Companion above and see the movie in theaters on January 31.

Your changes have been saved Companion Release Date January 31, 2025 Director Drew Hancock Cast Rupert Friend Sophie Thatcher , Jack Quaid , Lukas Gage , Megan Suri , Harvey Guillen Runtime 0 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Drew Hancock Studio(s) BoulderLight Pictures , Vertigo , New Line Cinema IMDb ID tt26584495 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Expand

