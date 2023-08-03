The Big Picture Jack Quaid denies rumors of playing Johnny Storm in the new Fantastic Four movie, but he appreciates the consideration and uses the attention to raise awareness for the SAG-AFTRA foundation.

Marvel Studios is unlikely to announce any major casting news during the ongoing strike, though it's possible that casting for Fantastic Four has already been completed.

Quaid's commitment to The Boys may make it challenging for him to take on another blockbuster role, as both projects require extensive time and promotion.

Still considered one of Marvel Studios’ most expected titles even though the MCU is not at its most popular phase, the new Fantastic Four movie is at that stage in which a major cast member could be announced at any minute – and fans are certainly on the lookout. Having become the target of these rumors, The Boys and Oppenheimer star Jack Quaid took to Twitter (nope, we’re not calling it X) to reveal whether he’s really playing fan-favorite Johnny Storm or not.

According to Quaid himself, he’s “flattered” that people are thinking of him for such a big role, but “nope. Not playing Johnny Storm.” Even though he quashed the rumors, the actor did some clever thinking: Since people are certainly flocking to his social media accounts to know if he’s posted something about Fantastic Four, he decided to draw readers’ attention to the SAG-AFTRA foundation. The entity helps struggling actors who are in need of financial support as the ongoing strike drags on. In one fell swoop, Quaid managed to voice his support for the strike and make readers aware of how actors need every help they can get in this historic moment of the entertainment business.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that it’s highly unlikely that Marvel Studios would choose to announce such important news during a strike. Considering that Fantastic Four is eyeing an early 2025 release, it’s likely that the casting process is well underway – maybe Sue, Johnny Storm, Reed Richards and Ben Grimm have already been chosen. But this is the kind of news that can wait for the strike to end, especially because cast or not, no actor will start filming until SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP come to an agreement.

Quaid is Already Part of Another Family of Heroes

Fans also need to consider that Jack Quaid is still very much in the main cast of Prime Video’s The Boys, which certainly occupies a good amount of time in his schedule. Other actors have done the TV series-blockbuster combo before, but not everyone is down for the long hours that both commitments demand – especially when both of them are massively popular IPs that take the cast around the world for promotion.

Fantastic Four recently suffered a premiere date change along with an overhaul of several upcoming Marvel titles: The movie will now premiere in May 2, 2025. The change is likely connected to the writers’ strike, since the screenplay probably wasn’t finished by the time the WGA strike started. On top of that, Marvel is shifting gears and going back to the drawing board with all its projects now that several of them have been underperforming in theaters. So there’s still a lot of ground to cover before we finally discover who will embody the family of superheroes.

