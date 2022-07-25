Jack Quaid is no stranger to fame. If it wasn't for his very famous parents (he's the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid) then it'd be from the success of his show The Boys where he plays Hughie. On top of that, Quaid is also part of Star Trek: Lower Decks where he voices Brad Boimler! And so he was thriving at this year's San Diego Comic-Con but, like many celebrities, wanted to go check out the rest of the convention without being noticed. So Quaid took to Twitter to share that he got to check out the floor of the con this year, just...with a bit of a different look.

In Quaid's picture, we get to see him taking a selfie outside of the convention hall and that included him in a long black robe with a very famous mask on his face. Ghostface's mask, to be exact, the villain of the Scream franchise. This is a little funny given Quaid's recent role as Richie Kirsch in Scream 5. So, you know, a bit on the nose but given how popular Ghostface is, it isn't surprising that he got away with it.

It's also not that rare of an occurrence. Lupita Nyong'o has done it in the past as the Pink Power Ranger and Matt Smith wore a Bart Simpson mask from The Simpsons a few years ago. The celebrities want to venture out into the world of San Diego Comic-Con without being overwhelmed on the floor by people who recognize them. And some get very creative about how they can enjoy their time there like Quaid.

Quaid became a household fave as Hughie and showed that he has charm for days. Mix that with his very clear nerdy side, and it's just fun to see what Quaid chooses to do with his career. And if it means that we love when he goes to San Diego Comic-Con dressed up as a character that is still adjacent to something he's in then so be it.

In a 'celebrities, they're just like us' move, Quaid got to go and explore San Diego Comic-Con, which he did just after being on a panel. But its nice that Quaid continues to be his adorably nerdy and do things like this.

