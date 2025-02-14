Companion may have opened with $9.3 million over the weekend of January 31 to take the #2 spot at the box office, but the film has already fallen off quickly after dropping 68% during its second weekend in theaters to #5. At the time of writing, Companion has grossed $16.6 million domestically and $11.1 million from international markers for a worldwide total of $27.8 million, enough to make it the sixth-highest-grossing movie of 2025 domestically. Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher star, the former of whom recently watched his career international box office total reach $1.9 billion thanks to the success of Companion, which has been sitting steady this weekend at the #4 spot.

Jack Quaid largely has his role in Oppenheimer to thank for his box office total; the film earned over $975 million globally, including $645 million from international markets, and despite him having only a small role in the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic, it is the highest-grossing movie of Jack Quaid’s career. Following behind Oppenheimer in the #2 and #4 spots are The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games. The former earned $440 million internationally while the original grossed $269 million in foreign markets. These three movies alone have accounted for more than $1.25 billion of Quaid’s total international haul, but there are a few other movies that played into it significantly. Coming in at #3 is Rampage, the 2018 video game adaptation led by Dwayne Johnson that grossed $326 million internationally but only $101 million in domestic markets.

Jack Quaid Has Another Movie Coming to Theaters Soon

Likely before Companion will be fully off of screens, Jack Quaid will star alongside MCU Spider-Man veteran Jacob Batalon in Novocaine, the upcoming action thriller due in theaters on March 14. The film follows a man incapable of feeling pain (Quaid) on the hunt for the girl of his dreams, who has been kidnapped. Prey breakout star Amber Midthunder also features in Novocaine alongside Ray Nicholson and Matt Walsh. Novocaine was co-directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen with a script by Lara Jacobson. Quaid will also reprise his role as Hughie in The Boys Season 5, and star alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Neighborhood Watch from Duncan Skiles.

Companion is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.