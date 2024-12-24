Jack Quaid first broke out more than 10 years ago thanks to his role in The Hunger Games, but in this newer stage of his career, he’s become best known for his role as Hughie in The Boys, the popular Prime Video superhero series. Next year, Quaid is set to star in a new project, Novocaine, that just got an exciting new look. Screen Rant has debuted a new image of Quaid in Novocaine, showing his character, Nathan Caine, panic-stricken and holding a gun in a car, shocked at what he’s seeing. Novocaine has been set for release on March 14, and the film also stars Prey breakout Amber Midthunder, Spider-Man veteran Jacob Batalon, and Ray Nicholson and Matt Walsh as part of the ensemble.

Lars Jacobson wrote Novocaine, and Dan Berk and Robert Olsen co-directed the film. Jacobson’s only other screenwriting work came in 2017 on Day of the Dead: Bloodline, the zombie horror thriller starring Sophie Skelton and Jeff Gum currently streaming on Prime Video and Tubi. As for the directorial duo, they made their debut nearly 10 years ago on Body, the 2015 crime thriller starring Helen Rodgers and Lauren Molina, and they most recently directed Significant Other, the 2022 sci-fi horror thriller featuring Longlegs star Maika Monroe. After their work together on Novocaine, they have also been tapped to direct two more projects in development, Swarm and Silent Retreat, but few details are known about either project at this time. Novocaine follows a man incapable of feeling pain on the hunt to find the woman of his dreams, who has been kidnapped.

What Else Does ‘Jack Quaid’ Have Coming Up?

Before starring in Novocaine, Jack Quaid will also be seen alongside Sophie Thatcher and Harvey Guillén in Companion, the psychological thriller from writer/director Drew Hancock that’s slated for release on January 31. He’ll also reunite with his co-star from The Boys Season 4, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, on Nowhere Men, the crime thriller that’s currently in production but has not yet nailed down an official release date. He’ll also star opposite Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State, the action thriller from Ilya Naishuller and Josh Appelbaum, before reprising his role as Hughie in the fifth and final season of The Boys.

Novocaine is due in theaters on March 14, 2025. Check out the new image from the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.