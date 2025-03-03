As David Corenswet prepares to take flight as Superman in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman, many fans have wondered what this means for Jack Quaid, the voice of Clark Kent in My Adventures with Superman. With the DC Universe expanding on both live-action and animated fronts, Quaid was recently asked about his potential involvement in the recently announced My Adventures with Green Lantern series and his future in DC animation. Speaking to Collider's Joe Schmidt at the Novocaine NASCAR event in Austin, Quaid revealed that while he’s thrilled to be part of DC animation, he doesn’t know exactly where things are headed. He told Collider:

"I don't know, I don't know, to be honest with you. Growing up, one of my favorite things was the DCAU, and if you had told me that My Adventures With Superman... I don't know the ultimate plans for the My Adventures-verse or whatever you wanna call it, but if you had told me that I'd be the voice of Superman, and that would spawn a spin-off, that's crazy to me. And that meant so much."

Will There Be an Animated DC Universe Separate From Live Action?

Custom Image by Nimesh Niyomal

With My Adventures with Superman immensely popular with audiences and My Adventures with Green Lantern on the way, some have speculated that the world of DC animation could soon be expanded in a way that mirrors James Gunn’s restructured live-action DC Universe. However, Quaid made it clear that My Adventures with Green Lantern, the newest DC show, is its own thing entirely, possibly falling into the Elsworlds category with Matt Reeves' Batman universe.

"I've known about that other show for a while, and it's just it's so cool that it's finally out there," said Quaid. "It's very much, from what I know, it's very much gonna be its own thing. I'm really excited to check it out. I'm just a fan."

That animated show — which will follow a high school student named Jessica Cruz who becomes a Green Lantern — isn't the only series DC has in the works about that particular line of comics. Also due out next year is Lanterns, which will star Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald and Ulrich Thomsen, and will introduce John Stewart as an inexperienced member of the titular organization. Hal Jordan will be assigned to be his mentor, as the pair work together to try and solve a mystery that could alter the lives of everyone around them in the worst possible way. The show is now in principal photography, and Chris Mundy will serve as the showrunner.

While Quaid may not know the ultimate plans, his excitement for all things Superman suggests he’s more than happy to continue donning the cape in animated form — if given the chance. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of DC, in both live action and in animation.