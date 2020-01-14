A ‘Jack Reacher’ TV Series Is Officially Coming to Amazon

The Jack Reacher franchise is alive and well… on the small screen. Amazon Studios announced today that it has greenlit a jack Reacher TV series, with Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break) serving as executive producer and showrunner. The first season of the show will be based on the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, which finds Reacher going toe-to-toe with the Aryan Brotherhood.

Lee Child, the author behind the book series, is onboard as an executive producer. “It’s been great so far, but really, the fun starts here. By now I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me,” said Child.

Amazon Studios is producing the series alongside Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, the TV arms of the studios that brought the Jack Reacher franchise to the big screen with Tom Cruise in the title role. The underrated 2012 film Jack Reacher marked writer/director Christopher McQuarrie’s first directorial project since The Way of the Gun, and paved the way for a working relationship that brought McQuarrie onboard to helm the last two Mission: Impossible movies—and he’s onboard to direct the next two as well.

Edward Zwick directed the subpar sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, and it was after that film’s disappointing reviews and box office that Paramount reconsidered the franchise. For Child’s part, he was always oddly critical of Cruise’s casting, saying he was physically wrong for the role. I dunno man, I saw both Jack Reacher movies and had no trouble believing Cruise could kick my ass.

McQuarrie has an executive producer credit on the Jack Reacher TV series but it’s unclear how significantly he’s involved—my guess is very little, since he has his hands full. But the show is in line with Amazon’s programming strategy going forward, bolstered by the success of the John Krasinski-fronted Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which is in development on its third season.

So now the casting process begins. Who should take over the role of Jack Reacher on the small screen?