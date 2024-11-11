The Jack Reacher series by Lee Child follows the adventures of the titular military policeman turned drifter, as he navigates dangerous situations with his sharp intellect and brutal physical prowess. Like a Western hero, Reacher travels across the United States, carrying little more than a toothbrush, getting caught up in various mysteries and confrontations. Each book features the protagonist using his keen investigative skills and military training to expose corruption, thwart criminals, and deliver justice in his own no-nonsense way.

The series has sold millions of copies thanks to its fast-paced plots, hard-hitting action sequences, and Reacher’s unique code of ethics, which often pits him against both hardened criminals and shady institutions. With over two dozen novels (one released just a few months ago) and several short stories, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down soon. Those interested in giving the books a try should check out the highest-rated installments on the book review site Goodreads.

10 'Running Blind' (2000)

Rating: 4.13.5

"I don't imagine conspiracies. What I do is look at the facts and think, What’s the worst thing that could be happening?" In Running Blind (aka The Visitor), Reacher is thrust into a mystery involving the brutal murders of several women, all found drowned in their bathtubs, yet with no signs of struggle or obvious cause of death. The FBI enlists Reacher's help, believing his unique perspective can solve the case, since all the victims are connected to his past.

Most reviewers praised the book's intricate plot, juicy third-act revelations, and the enjoyable puzzles for readers to solve. This kind of book only works if the mystery is elusive until the end, when it becomes obvious in hindsight, which is the case here. Child's depiction of the FBI is also interesting, with a very critical edge. Finally, the hero himself is at his most eccentric in this one, running into thorny challenges and harsh realities. Indeed, the chase challenges his detective skills like never before.

9 'Persuader' (2003)

Rating: 4.14/5

"You don't throw my life away, then expect me to come running when you’re feeling a little insecure." Here, Reacher embarks on an undercover mission to take down a violent arms dealer named Quinn. His motivation is personal—Quinn is a ghost from his past, someone he believed dead, and the chance to settle an old score pushes Reacher into the lion’s den. Posing as a hired gun, Reacher infiltrates Quinn’s operation, using his military skills and quick thinking to stay ahead of the deadly game.

What follows is an adventure packed with crime, violence, sex, and spies. While not quite as well-constructed as Running Blind, Persuader still boasts a smart and brisk plot, sure to keep fans flipping the pages. Child's writing is fittingly fluid and fast-moving, with sharp dialogue and an impressive eye for detail. Plus, through flashbacks, this book offers a deeper glimpse into Reacher's character and his reasons for helping the other characters.

8 'The Affair' (2011)

Rating: 4.16/5

"I don't want to put the world to rights. I just don't like people who put the world to wrongs." The Affair takes readers back to Reacher’s origins, set just before the events of the first book in the series. The story explores his final mission as a military policeman, investigating a murder in a small town that threatens to expose corruption tied to the military. As Reacher digs deeper, he faces not only a cover-up but also his own growing disillusionment with the institution he once served.

Once again, this is a book that mostly sticks to the tried and true Jack Reacher recipe: hero arrives in new place, stumbles upon a deadly situation, action escalates, and baddies are confronted, all wrapped up in the protagonist's first-person narrative. Nevertheless, it's good at what it does, with a crisp plot and narrative momentum that never lets up. The highlight is the revelation of how and why Reacher left the military police and became the lone ranger of the rest of the books.

7 'Without Fail' (2002)

Rating: 4.16/5

"Hope for the best, plan for the worst. The only insurance policy in this crazy world." Without Fail sees Reacher hired by the Secret Service to test the security around the vice president of the United States. When a credible assassination threat surfaces, Reacher's expertise is needed to identify vulnerabilities in the protection detail. Partnered with Secret Service agent M.E. Froelich, Reacher must outthink a mysterious assassin who seems to know all the agency's secrets.

This is more of a political thriller, combining Reacher's signature action with White House intrigue. In contrast to the more high-octane novels, Without Fail leans heavily into a procedural format, with Reacher spending most of the book meticulously piecing together clues in his pursuit of the truth. As a result, it's a little slower than usual but boasts a few fresh elements, like a look at Reacher's family background. The romantic entanglement between Reacher and Froelich adds another layer of tension.

6 'The Enemy' (2004)

Rating: 4.17/5

"The world is a random and dangerous place. And I want to make it a little less random and a little less dangerous." Like The Affair, The Enemy is set during Reacher's days as a military police officer. He's tasked with uncovering the truth after a two-star general is found dead in a sleazy motel. What starts as a suspicious death quickly spirals into a larger conspiracy involving high-ranking officials, secret agendas, and hidden alliances within the military.

The book works as a neat fusion of a military thriller and a family drama, including a gripping subplot where Reacher and his brother Joe learn that their terminally ill mother has died in Paris. The sections about Reacher and his mom shine a little more light on his character, explaining how he came to be the moral, brooding hero he is. This emphasis on character development over action is a welcome change of pace.

5 'The Hard Way' (2006)

Rating: 4.19/5

"You can leave the Army, but the Army doesn’t leave you. Not always. Not completely." In this one, Reacher is hired by a wealthy mercenary leader to find his kidnapped wife and stepdaughter. What begins as a standard search-and-rescue mission quickly turns into a game of betrayal and deceit. Reacher finds himself battling against a ruthless adversary while trying to understand a twisted puzzle.

A little formulaic, to be sure, and certainly over-the-top, but tense and immersive nonetheless, with lots to say about greed, loyalty, and survival. The shootout scene on an English farm is especially well-written. Plus, there's a fun dynamic between Reacher and retired FBI agent turned private investigator Lauren Pauling. This might not be the best Reacher book for newcomers, but the series's diehards are sure to be charmed by the lightning pace, abundance of action, and Reacher's underdog fight against eight lite, battle-hardened, ex-special forces operatives.

4 'Gone Tomorrow' (2009)

Rating: 4.19/5

"There's always a choice. It’s just that some people make the wrong one." Gone Tomorrow starts with Reacher witnessing a woman on a New York subway showing all the classic signs of a suicide bomber. What follows is a thrilling and complex mystery involving assassinations, cover-ups, and political skulduggery. The woman's death sparks a chain of events that pits Reacher against government agencies, foreign operatives, and relentless mercenaries.

This book crams a lot into its 396-odd pages, serving up plot twists, a diverse cast of supporting characters, and one perilous situation after another. The highlight is the way that it places the reader inside Reacher's head, revealing how he thinks about the world and solves problems. A lot of the actual plot is fairly ridiculous, involving dart guns and other elements more reminiscent of James Bond, requiring a significant suspension of disbelief. Despite this, Gone Tomorrow is certainly still a ton of fun.

3 'Bad Luck and Trouble' (2007)

Rating: 4.22/5

"You do not mess with the special investigators." Bad Luck and Trouble reunites Reacher with members of his old military unit after one of them is murdered in a seemingly random act of violence. But as Reacher investigates, it becomes clear that the killing is part of a larger conspiracy targeting his former comrades. Reacher has to team up with his old team to bring those responsible to justice.

The book was well-reviewed, with many critics declaring it one of Child's best. There was particular praise for the relentless plot, which is inexorable and absorbing, dragging the reader along for the ride. It's chock-full of great action scenes, including a memorable helicopter battle. It puts Reacher's combat prowess very much front and center. The novel also thrives on the camaraderie between its characters. Thanks to the loyalty (not to mention banter), the bond between this band of brothers can't help but be charming.

2 'Worth Dying For' (2010)

Rating: 4.22.5

"In the end, everyone joins the same team. It just takes a little longer for some people." Here, Reacher is passing through a rural Nebraska town when he encounters a deeply entrenched criminal family controlling the area through fear and violence. He learns about the family's history of cruelty, particularly in relation to a missing girl from decades earlier. Naturally, Reacher can't walk away, his sense of justice once again landing him in trouble and danger. The family has friends in high place, however, making this one of the protagonist's most daunting challenges.

In this regard, Worth Dying For is almost like a neo-Western, with no shortage of chances for violence, betrayal, and backstabbing. It parallels the classic narrative of a lone gunslinger drifting through a frontier town and setting about righting its wrongs. For this reason, it's highly enjoyable, a juicy tale of one man up against a corrupt system. He delivers some welcome retribution here, stirring the reader's righteous blood-thirst in a Tarantinoesque way.

1 'One Shot' (2005)

Rating: 4.24.5

"There are times when you have to think big to be right." The highest-rated Jack Reacher book on Goodreads is One Shot, which is no surprise, given that it's generally considered the best in the series. The title is a reference to the military sniper's creed "one shot, one kill". The story opens with a sniper shooting that leaves five people dead in a small Indiana town. All evidence points to a former army sniper named James Barr, who is quickly arrested. However, Barr insists that he's innocent and demands Reacher’s help. Reluctantly drawn into the case, Reacher soon discovers that the crime isn't’t as clear-cut as it appears.

After a slow first section, the book kicks into high gear, with explosive violence, myriad revelations, and a plot that gets more intense and quick as it rolls along. It's dramatic, cinematic, and larger-than-life, hence why it served as the basis for the 2012 Jack Reacher movie with Tom Cruise.

