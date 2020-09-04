‘Jack Reacher’ Amazon Series Finds Its Star — and He’s from DC’s ‘Titans’

Titans star Alan Ritchson in set to star in Amazon’s Jack Reacher series based on the badass character from Lee Child’s bestselling series of books, Collider has learned.

Produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, the series will be written by Nick Santora (Prison Break), who will also executive produce and serve as showrunner under his overall deal with Skydance. Other EPs include Child and Christopher McQuarrie, as well as Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Marcy Ross, while David Ellison and Dana Goldberg will executive produce for Skydance, whose Carolyn Harris will oversee the series.

Amazon has been developing Jack Reacher for the past year, and the first season will be based on the first Reacher novel, The Killing Floor. With more than 100 million books sold, Reacher represents a billion-dollar franchise, and it makes perfect sense for the character to jump from the big screen, where he was played by Tom Cruise, to the small screen. Tom Clancy‘s best known character, Jack Ryan, made the same leap, and that John Krasinski-led series has been a hit for Amazon, Skydance and Paramount, and is now entering its third season.

Ritchson is a strong fit for the character, as Jack Reacher is described as 6’5″ in the books, and Ritchson is 6’4″ and 235 pounds. While I thought Cruise was really good in that first Jack Reacher movie, many fans of the books had a hard time embracing him as the character simply because Cruise is smaller in stature, though Ritchson is unlikely to receive the same criticism.

“Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series is a global phenomenon with one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, and a perfect fit for Amazon Studios’ slate of bold, character-driven series,” Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke said back in January. The series will certainly be a priority for Amazon once the industry is back up to full speed.

Ritchson is best known for playing Thad Castle on Blue Mountain State and his more recent turn as Hawk on DC’s Titans. He also played Aquaman on Smallville, Gloss in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and Raphael in 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie as well as its 2016 sequel. Ritchson is represented by Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment and attorney Dan Fox. For more on Titans, including the new characters joining the show for its third season, click here.