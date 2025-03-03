This is one of the oddest stories you'll hear about Jack Reacher, the man with fists the size of Thanksgiving turkeys, the man whose pecs are so big they deflect bullets, the man who survives gunshots to the head. His name may be well known across the world, but its origins can be traced back to a supermarket trip in Kendal, England. Lee Child, the creator of the bestselling Jack Reacher novels, recently revealed that the name for his giant hero came to him in an unexpected moment at an Asda supermarket in South Lakes. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Child explained that the idea was sparked by a casual joke from his wife during a routine shopping trip.

"I went with my wife shopping. I'd just lost my job, and we were very nervous about what we were going to do. Every time I go in a supermarket, there's a little old lady that says, 'Oh, you're a nice tall gentleman, will you reach me that can?’" Child said. He continued:

"So my wife made a joke and said, 'You know, if the writing gig doesn't work, you could be a Reacher in a supermarket.' And I thought — great name! Lightbulb moment."

Who Is Jack Reacher?

It was that lightbulb moment that changed Child's — real name Jim Grant — and his wife's lives forever, as it led to the creation of Jack Reacher, the hilariously large nomadic ex-military investigator who has become one of the most recognizable characters in modern fiction. Child published his first Reacher novel, Killing Floor, in 1997, and since then, the series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide, with at least twenty of his books becoming New York Times bestsellers.

The Reacher brand has also expanded far beyond the page and written word, spawning two film adaptations — Jack Reacher; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back — starring Tom Cruise, and the enormously successful Amazon Prime Video television series with Alan Ritchson, which has led to Forbes describing it as "the strongest brand in publishing." Not bad for something that began as a joke in a supermarket in the Lake District of England.

New episodes of Reacher stream every Thursday exclusively on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Reacher.

Source: BBC