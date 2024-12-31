Alan Ritchson may well be our big slab of beef that is Jack Reacher right now in Amazon's hit series Reacher, but Tom Cruise's equally intense portrayal of the violent drifter created by Lee Child is also proving popular with streaming audiences now. The second film starring Cruise, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, has climbed into the Paramount+ Top 10 for movies in the United States, according to FlixPatrol, which includes a lineup that features Jack Black's festive frolic in Dear Santa, Naomi Scott doing her best not to look happy in Smile 2 and, oh, Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

Never Go Back sees Cruise’s Reacher returning to his old military unit, only to find himself accused of a 16-year-old murder. The film, however, struggled upon release, earning just a 38% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and pulling in $162 million at the box office – significantly less than the $218 million of its 2012 predecessor. Despite not being as well-received though, the movie has found a new audience amid the long wait for Reacher Season 3, which premieres in March 2025. Never Go Back, helmed by Edward Zwick (Blood Diamond), features Cruise alongside Cobie Smulders, Aldis Hodge, and Danika Yarosh.

Why Was 'Never Go Back' Not Well Received?

From Collider's review of the movie, it seems like the film didn't try anything new from the first go around, while the villain of the piece was deemed to be uninspired.

The larger problem is that Reacher and Turner are trapped in a lazy thriller that doesn’t have the fun twists and turns of the first movie. The villains are absolutely lousy (I know that Werner Herzog is a tough act to follow, but the script doesn’t even try to give Robert Knepper’s baddie anything substantive beyond “he’s greedy”), and their nefarious scheme is largely uninteresting. What’s more, Zwick doesn’t even seem to be particularly interested in the larger case at hand. He’s more occupied in painting Reacher as a makeshift family man, and that’s not really why we care about Jack Reacher. Never Go Back was the opportunity to take a character who had somewhat struggled in his first outing (the first movie did fine at the box office, but not the kind of heavyweight numbers that studios demand) and give him another shot at winning over audiences. Sadly, despite Cruise and Smulders’ strong performances, this is probably the end of the line for the Jack Reacher franchise. It’s a shame because, given the right screenwriter and director, I’d happily come back.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back is now streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Your changes have been saved Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Jack Reacher: Never Go Back is the sequel to the 2012 original based on the Novel by Lee Child. Finally trying to meet face to face with his support over the years, Jack heads to Washington to meet Major Susan Turner, only to discover that she has been accused of treason and arrested. Jack quickly deduces that she is being framed - and after helping her escape, the two team up to get to the center of a deadly government conspiracy. Release Date October 21, 2016 Director Edward Zwick Cast Tom Cruise , Danika Yarosh , Robert Knepper Runtime 118minutes Writers Edward Zwick

Watch on Paramount+