I'll be honest: before the season first premiered, I had little personal interest in watching the Prime Video series adaptation of Reacher. The long-running book series by author Lee Child (which goes all the way back to the first title, Killing Floor, published in 1997) had existed on the periphery of my knowledge as a reader, although I knew several close friends and acquaintances who were proud to declare themselves big fans — and based on my tertiary familiarity with the character of Jack Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson (of Smallville and Titans fame, among many other shows) seemed much more physically capable of embodying the six-foot-five, brick-shithouse build of the veteran investigator, than say, the big-name actor who had previously portrayed him in a duology of feature films (a fact Child himself noted when it was announced that the next Jack Reacher adaptation would be going to the small screen). But my curiosity (and an unexpectedly free weekend to dedicate to some pure pleasure watching) finally won out, and less than 24 hours after the series' launch on the Amazon streaming service, I was pressing play on the first of Reacher's Season 1 episodes (out of a total of eight) — and from the beginning, getting swept up in Jack Reacher's conspiracy-laden, engrossing world, a wild small-town mystery with twists and turns, all anchored by an absolutely shredded man with both a keen intellect and a dogged approach to the pursuit of justice and righting wrongs.

Granted, the most obvious facet of Jack Reacher as a character is his size, but it's the way in which Ritchson's performance makes use of his imposing stature and sheer physical presence that renders him more compelling on-screen. Reacher is a man who knows he's big — and, more than likely, capable of beating just about every person lacking in enough self-preservation instincts to try and take him on in a fight. But he's also not throwing his weight around unnecessarily, or engaging in excessive displays of strength just to prove a point. More often than not, he'll simply stand there and let his size do the talking for him — in the first episode of the series, it takes a whopping six-and-a-half minutes before Reacher utters his first line of dialogue — and the pure intimidation that lingers behind his calmly neutral stare works in his favor. There's something much more interesting in a character who could easily throw dinner-plate-sized hands choosing not to fight, someone who embodies all the qualities of an alpha male but doesn't resort to excessively aggressive measures unless the situation calls for him to roll up his thrift-store-acquired sleeves.

That's not to say that Reacher doesn't get into his fair share of tussles; in fact, there are a number of unfortunate souls in the small town of Margrave, Georgia (where the bulk of Season 1 takes place) and beyond that don't seem to know when they're outmatched on almost every level, and in many cases, you can almost feel the sigh of resignation emanating from our lead before he decides to serve up a sizable dose of humble pie to someone who's decided to go toe-to-toe with him (in most cases, when they literally can't see eye-to-eye). But for Reacher, who can dust himself off, rinse off the blood (or swap out his big, ruined shirt), and keep on walking down the road, they're fights he barely spares a backward glance towards, especially if he's caught the scent of a greater threat that needs handling.

Reacher's single-mindedness is as defining a characteristic as his stacked frame, but also key in understanding why he is the way that he is. In the case of the first season's central mystery, it's this trait that makes him a solid investigator, willing to go above and beyond in following every potential lead, cutting off the limbs of the metaphorical hydra that makes up Margrave's deepest conspiracy until he reaches the head itself. His approach to most problems feels borne of habit and past experience, leaning on precision, efficiency, and austerity that all contribute to an unexpectedly reassuring viewing experience. In terms of interpersonal relationships, however, it means that he's not the easiest person to get to know, but Ritchson's portrayal infuses Reacher with a level of guileless charm that makes his awkwardness more endearing than uninviting. He's not really a smooth-talker, and he sure as hell isn't a ladies' man (although watching him open a beer bottle with his bicep enabled me to learn a very personal lesson about myself), but his demeanor doesn't hinder him from finding connections and fostering relationships. Simultaneously, though, he represents the nomadic, noble protagonist — in the sense that he isn't the type of guy who will stay in one place for very long.

Having not read the books, I can't speak to the overall success of this particular adaptation, but as a newcomer to the franchise, what Reacher has absolutely nailed is the depiction of its lead as a capable action hero who holds appeal across a range of audiences. In a lesser portrayal, someone like Reacher could run the risk of coming off as an alpha-hole, undiscerning and arrogant, but instead, what we're given is a man who is equal parts confident and competent, assured in his ability to dispatch bad guys and possessing no doubts about charging forward into dangerous situations, purely because it's the right thing to do and all with the strengths at his disposal.

What struck me — first while watching, and then in dwelling on the season after the final episode's credits began to roll — is that a significant portion of Reacher's appeal, as well as the franchise in its entirety, lies in its unanticipated ability to mimic some of the major story beats of any romance novel, its own HEA (Happily Ever After) of sorts baked into the very premise. As consumers of fiction, we come to genre stories exactly like this knowing that someone like Jack Reacher will ultimately triumph over evil, no matter what threats come his way, and it's that guarantee that allows us to settle in for the journey, wherever it may take us. When catharsis in our reality can become increasingly difficult to come by, there's something immensely satisfying about watching an enormous mountain of a man walk into a small town, fix all of its worst problems, and then leave its people better than when he first found them — even if he himself is a little more bruised and battered than when he arrived.

