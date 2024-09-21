Netflix's latest hit series, The Perfect Couple is nothing we haven’t seen before — a rich white family who use their wealth and privilege to their advantage to get what they want. The dysfunctional Winbury family find themselves in the midst of a murder mystery while dealing with their own interpersonal drama, and their eldest son, Thomas (Jack Reynor), loves to add fuel to the fire. Out of the three Winbury brothers, Will (Sam Nivola) is insecure and impulsive, Benji (Billy Howle) is sweet and largely inoffensive, but Thomas is the absolute worst. There are some pretty great performances across the board in The Perfect Couple, but Jack Reynor nails his role as the cocky, rude, frat-boy asshole that gets on everyone's nerves, including his wife Abby's (Dakota Fanning). Horror fans will be reminded of Reynor’s role in Midsommar, in which he plays Christian, one of the worst horror boyfriends of all time. Director Ari Aster affords Reynor’s character in Midsommar much more complexity compared to his largely one-dimensional role in The Perfect Couple, but Reynor plays both with infuriating degrees of accuracy.

Jack Reynor Plays One of the Worst Horror Movie Boyfriends in 'Midsommar'

Image via A24

In Ari Aster’s 2019 folk horror film Midsommar, Reynor plays one of the most unlikable movie boyfriends in recent memory. Christian is cold, apathetic, and inattentive towards his girlfriend, Dani (Florence Pugh), and his reaction to the deaths of her parents and sister is dreadful in so many ways. It's exasperating to watch Dani fall victim to Christian's gaslighting and tempering of her emotions to avoid causing more tension between them. And as the film progresses, he only gets worse and worse. Christian may not be as outwardly annoying or crude as his friend Mark (Will Poulter), but it's his nonchalance and noncommittal attitude that make his character so infuriating and Reynor's performance so effective.

Anyone who’s ever dated an emotionally unavailable man may have a visceral reaction to Christian's character, and thus more inclined to root for his downfall, which is part of what makes Midsommar's ending so compelling and hotly debated. Christian sucks, undoubtedly, but thanks to Aster's writing and Reynor's performance, he's not entirely unsympathetic. After the death of Dani's family, Christian finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place. Dani is going through intense trauma and needs emotional support that Christian is unable and/or unwilling to extend to her, and dumping her while she's in such an emotionally fragile state would have made him look like an even bigger asshole. How could he have known his girlfriend's family would be victims of a murder-suicide right before he was going to break up with her?

As Christian's friends start disappearing and Dani is welcomed further into the cult, his sense of uncertainty and fear start to come through. Reynor is so convincing as the aloof, uncaring boyfriend that the segment of viewers who view Midsommar's ending as a "good for her" moment are willing to look past the fact that Christian is also a victim of the cult, drugged and manipulated into having sex with Maja (Isabelle Grill). Florence Pugh may have been the breakout star of Midsommar, but Reynor deserves a lot of credit for successfully making Christian the subject of our ire to distract from the film's real antagonists, the Hårga cult.

Jack Reynor Goes Full Frat Bro in 'The Perfect Couple'

Close

In The Perfect Couple, Reynor's character, Thomas, is a walking rich frat bro stereotype, but the one-dimensionality of his character doesn’t make him any less grating. From Episode 1, it's clear this is not a character we're meant to sympathize with at all. In the first episode alone, he insults his wife's intelligence, conducts an affair with his father's former lover, makes inappropriate sexual comments about Amelia (Eve Hewson) and Merritt's (Meghann Fahy) relationship, is obviously bitter about not being chosen as Benji's best man, and his attempt to ask his dad for a loan falls spectacularly flat. Not to mention, his habit of stealing people's pills for recreational purposes is invasive, dangerous, and flat-out bizarre. He's the kind of guy you really want to see get punched in the face, but we have to settle for Benji smashing his face into their wedding cake.

Thomas is more of a side character meant to round out the Winbury family and highlight their dysfunctionality. He doesn't have much of an arc and is used mostly as a red herring. Reynor perfectly captures the essence of Thomas’ self-righteousness, irresponsibility, and sense of entitlement that makes him such a hatable character and a plausible suspect in Merritt’s murder. And with his pastel-colored polos and blazers, he's the total embodiment of the "my dad's a lawyer" meme.

Jack Reynor Plays a Washed-Up Musician in 'Flora and Son'

Image via Apple TV+

In 2023, Reynor teamed up with his future The Perfect Couple co-star Eve Hewson and frequent collaborator John Carney for the musical dramedy film Flora and Son, in which he plays Ian, yet another dreadful partner. After having a child in their teenage years, Flora and Ian are separated, and their now 14-year-old son, Max (Orén Kinlan), has frequent run-ins with the law. Flora and Max don't have the best relationship, and though Max would rather hang out at his dad's house, Ian isn't the best role model either and even fails to show up for Max's court hearing. He's a bass player who can't stop bringing up that time his band was on the same bill as Snow Patrol, and disparages Flora for trying to learn the guitar. His character may not be as bad as Christian from Midsommar or Thomas from The Perfect Couple, but with Flora and Son, Reynor adds washed-up musician to his repertoire of terrible boyfriends/husbands.

Even though he's played a similar type of character several times, Reynor brings something unique to each role with a real sense of authenticity, regardless of whether the character is written with more nuance or remains pretty one-note. From Christian's passive-aggression to Thomas' arrogance to Ian's dismissiveness, each character feels grounded in reality and gets under your skin in different ways. Reynor has had plenty of roles outside the realm of lousy boyfriends/husbands, but he's really damn good at making you hate him.

The Perfect Couple is available to stream Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX