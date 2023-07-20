Jack Ryan has been a runaway hit for Amazon Studios, and stands as one of the best depictions of Tom Clancy’s source material. While The Hunt for Red October and Clear And Present Danger both did the character of Jack Ryan justice, the John Krasinski series helped relaunch the character in a modern context and explore his interpersonal relationship with characters like James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and Cathy Mueller (Abbie Cornish).

While the fourth season gave a promising conclusion to Jack’s story, it’s clear that Amazon is intent on exploring spin-off projects like the already greenlit series featuring Michael Peña as Clancy’s other major literary hero, Ding Chavez. It will be interesting to see how the “Ryanverse” expands into the future, and is Krasinski will ever reprise his role. Here is every season of Jack Ryan, ranked worst to best.

4 Season 2

Season 2 of Jack Ryan is still a pretty excellent season of television. It speaks to the series' overall quality that this season ranks at the bottom of the list. Thanks to the addition of new characters like Mike November (Michael Kelly) and Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel), Jack was given an expanded list of allies that helped give Jack more characters to play off of other than just Greer and Cathy. The chemistry between the leads was a major highlight; even in the middle of an intense action sequence, Jack, Greer, and Mike could trade one-liners.

The only issue with Season 2 is that, at times, Jack’s unique qualities started to fade away; he felt secondary to the action sequences, and his physical abilities seemed to be highlighted instead of his intelligence. This didn’t mean that the series was less compelling as a straight-up thriller, but as a series, it started to feel closer to Amazon’s more action-based shows like Reacher and The Terminal List.

3 Season 1

While the underrated Chris Pine star vehicle Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit did a great job at exploring what a post-9/11 version of Clancy’s world would look like, the first season of Jack Ryan thoroughly showed all the intricacies of global politics that would make sense for the character. Considering Ryan was first created during the Cold War, there were a lot of changes needed to adjust the story to a modern context.

Season 1 thoroughly explains Jack’s backstory and love for his country, but it’s not just exposition; the threat of a deadly virus and international terrorism felt like appropriate issues for Jack to be dealing with. The show thankfully expanded the depiction of the Islamic characters to address concerns that it was guilty of stereotyping.

If there was anything left to be desired, it was Jack’s romance with Cathy; although Cathy plays an important role in stopping the virus from spreading at the end of the season, the chemistry between Cornish and Ryan never felt completely sincere. Their relationship often felt like a distraction from what was otherwise a compelling story.

2 Season 4

Season 4 was a great ending to the series that served as a satisfying way to conclude Krasinski’s tenure as a CIA agent, even if it hinted at the possibility of political aspirations in his future. However, sending off each of the characters on their new journeys following their adventures together didn’t mean that Season 4 skimped on any action or intrigue; the finale “Proof of Concept” may have provided Jack with his deadliest threat to date, as he must work alongside Greer, Chavez, and November to defuse a series of bombs that have been laid across the United States.

Krasinski is also given his single most defining moment as the character during Jack’s testimony before Congress, in which he calls out the corruption in the country and concludes that the system can’t function if the American people cannot trust those in power. The only major issue with the season is that given that the typical season length of eight episodes was shortened to just six, it felt like some plot beats were rushed and could have used more elaboration.

1 Season 3

The Jack Ryan saga has always been timely, but the threat of a war with Russia and a political coup felt like the series was lifted straight from the headlines. Given how closely the events of the series mirror recent news events, the tension was simply palpable.

Season 3 also helped Jack Ryan address some of the larger points that it was attempting to tackle, as Jack has to question if the nation he serves can fully be trusted. Jack learns that the CIA has not fulfilled all of its promises to American citizens, which causes him to become a vigilante not dissimilar from Matt Damon in the Jason Bourne franchise. Having Jack on the run for the majority of the story made the pacing even more intense.

Season 3 also provided the best depiction of Jack’s relationship with Greer. The two have shared many touching moments together over the course of their adventures together, and while there have always been fun comedic riffs between them, it was interesting to see the two have to trust each other when they couldn’t rely on anyone else. The humor doesn't disappear, but the more heartfelt bond that they share made Season 3 the most emotional of the series.

