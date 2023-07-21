Based on the antagonist in the Tom Clancy novels, Jack Ryan is an edge of your seat action thriller following CIA agent Jack Ryan as he hunts the world's most dangerous terrorists. But you don't have to be a fan of Clancy to love this show.

John Krasinski takes the character Jack Ryan to another level with his portrayal. Elevating the hero trope that fans can relate to. These ten episodes that are the best of the best over the series' four season run, ranked according to IMDb.

10 Black 22 (Season 1, Episode 3)

Image via Prime Video

IMDb Rating 8.0

Jack and Greer (Wendell Pierce) step up their search for Ali, who's still in Paris, in Black 22. Hanin (Dina Shihabi) plans her escape from the compound with the children, but Samir (Karim Zein) refuses to leave. Hanin faces a dangerous journey in her desire for freedom from Sulieman (Ali Suliman).

With the help of DCSI Captain Sandrine (Marie-Josée Croze), Jack heads to 93 – the Muslim part of Paris– to search for Ali. Afraid that Ali's capture will jeopardize their plans, Sulieman urges his brother to leave the city. Sulieman's men are on the hunt for Hanin, who's in fear of being raped.

9 French Connection (Season 1, Episode 2)

Image via Prime Video

IMDb Rating 8.1

Jack and Greer head to Paris when new information gets them closer to locating Suleiman. Suleiman sends Ali to Paris to further his terrorist plans, while back in Syria Hanin becomes uncomfortable with the strange men Sulieman brings to the compound.

Motherly instinct kicks in when Hanin sees one of Sulieman's men getting too close to daughter Sara, but Sulieman dismisses Hanin's concerns. Ryan and Ali come face to face in Paris, but things turn tragic when a Paris apartment building explodes.

8 Star on the Wall(Season 3, Episode 8)

Image via Prime Video

IMDb Rating 8.1

In the Season 3 finale, Star on the Wall, Jack and Greer work with CzeckRepublic President Alena Kovac (Nina Hoss) to prevent a third World War. Russian defense minister Alexei Petrov (Alexej Manvelov) plots to overthrow Russian President Sorikov (Mikhail Safronov).

Petrov's plans are exposed when Kovac sneaks into the Kremlin to meet with Sorikov. Petrov is killed by the agents in a botched shootout with the agent. Sorikov addresses his cabinet after the failed coup plot, returning to the Presidency.

7 Ghosts (Season 3, Episode 6)

Image via Prime Video

IMDb Rating 8.1

Agents Jack and Mike November (Michael Kelly) head to Prague to intercept a nuclear bomb headed to the Czech Republic. Disguised as an American-made weapon, in an attempt to cast blame on the U.S., the bomb's set to detonate close to a NATO base.

President Kovac's father Petr (Peter Guinness) plots with Russian spy Luka Goncharov (James Cosmo) to see Russia return to power with the resurrection of the Sokol project. Jack and his team try unsuccessfully to locate the device, and President Kovac realizes she's been used by her father.

6 End of Honor (Season 1, Episode 5)

Image via Prime Video

IMDb Rating 8.2

Greer and Jack continue to investigate the attempted bombing at a church in Paris that killed hundreds with poisonous gas. Though Sulieman claims credit for the terrorist attack, more details point to Ali for setting the attack in motion.

Hanin flees with her daughters, but faces obstacles getting asylum for Hanin and her daughters in the wake of the Paris attack. Back in Syria, Sulieman waits for word on his brother Ali, who's still on the run.

5 The Wolf (Season 1, Episode 4)

Image via Prime Video



IMDb Rating 8.2

In The Wolf, temptation strikes as Jack and Cathy get closer in their budding relationship, when Sandrine flirts with Jack while the two are working together in France. Suleiman and Al Radwan disagree over Suleiman's recruiting techniques.

Sulieman's brother Ali slips through the agents' fingers in France, leaving Greer and his French counterpart Clozet pointing fingers. Cathy questions pursuing a relationship with Jack, and Suleiman makes a power grab and turns Al Radwan's (Jameel Khoury) men against him.

4 Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1)

Image via Prime Video

IMDb Rating 8.2

The 2018 series premier of Jack Ryan sees Jack and his new boss James Greerinvestigate suspicious bank transactions Jack thinks are linked to up-and-coming terrorist Mousa bin Suleiman. The two butt heads when Greer dismisses Jack's suspicions.

Greer, angry at Jack for going behind his back to freeze Suleiman's bank acct, takes two potential accomplices into custody. Ryan helps Greer with the interrogation. Back in Syria, Hanin starts to get suspicious about Suleiman's activities.

3 Inshallah (Season 1, Episode 8)

Image via Prime Video

IMDb Rating 8.5

In Inshallah, which means "if God wills" in Arabic, Jack tries to get information on Suleiman's plans to launch a chemical attack from Hanin. Hanin accuses Jack of not caring about her son Samir, and denies knowing anything.

Suleiman brings Samir to the U.S., and sets his plan to release cesium in motion. After Suleiman's terrorist plan is interrupted, he's killed by Jack who shoots Suleiman in the back as he tries to flee.

2 The Boy (Season 1, Episode 7)

Image via Prime Video

IMDb Rating 8.5

In the season's seventh episode Suleiman is still on the loose. Jack and the CIA director disagree over how to proceed, with Jack wanting to send a ground team in to capture Suleiman and rescue hostages being kept at Suleiman's compound. Jack promises Hanin he'll bring her son Samir home.

Suleiman stays one step ahead of Jack – getting away before Jack's team arrives at the compound. Samir learns that his mother is alive, but stays by his father's side. In his escape, Suleiman leaves the hostages behind.

1 Sources and Methods (Season 1, Episode 6)

Image via Prime Video

IMDb Rating 8.5

Jack races against the clock to help a friend and her daughter to avoid being sex trafficked. Cathy (Abbie Cornish)looks for the origins of the outbreak of a deadly ebola strain.

Jack tries his best to save Hanin Abdullah (Dina Shihabi), wife of Islamic terrorist Mousa bin Suleiman's (Ali Suliman).Hanin gets the upper hand against her assailant by stoning him to death, saving herself and her daughter.

