Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is back for Season 3! The former CIA financial analyst returns for an all-new and ever-so-dangerous mission. This time, Jack is caught up in a larger conspiracy that puts him in a sticky situation. Outing himself as a fugitive, Jack is not just wanted by a killer international rogue faction, but also by his colleagues in the CIA. Jack must now keep his head underground as he navigates his way across Europe in an attempt to save the world from a deadly global conflict - all while trying to stay alive.

Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan returns on December 21, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video. Read on below to check out who’s playing who in the new season.

Image via Prime Video

John Krasinski as Dr. Jack Ryan

Image Via Amazon Studios

John Krasinski plays Dr. Jack Ryan, a former Marine who now works as a financial analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), directly under the Terror Finance and Arms Division (T-FAD) within Counterterrorism Center (CTC). He was later promoted to head of T-FAD and is currently serving as a temporary employee on Capitol Hill. In a past life, Ryan pursued a Ph.D. in economics before beginning work for Joe Mueller at a Wall Street private bank. Later, in 2013, Ryan left Wall Street and was hired by the CIA to work as a financial analyst.

Besides his high intellect and surprisingly solid aptitude, Jack Ryan has a strong moral compass. It is his values and resourcefulness that allow the rookie analyst to unearth a major terrorist plot. Harrison Ford's portrayal of Jack Ryan in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger served as Kransinski's primary inspiration for the role because Ford places Jack Ryan in a more "humane" light; while Ryan isn't exactly a superhero by conventional standards, he does possess a heroic spirit. Krasinski had his breakthrough moment in television thanks to his role as Jim Halpert on NBC’s The Office and has gone on to become one of the most popular stars in the industry right now.

Wendell Pierce as James Greer

Image via Amazon Studios

Wendell Pierce plays James Greer, a former CIA station chief in Karachi and Ryan’s boss in T-FAD. Greer had his roots in the United States Navy, but eventually separated ways with the military to join the CIA. During his time in Karachi, a particular mission, unfortunately, went sideways, leaving Greer to take unwanted action much to the dismay of high-ranking CIA personnel. Greer was sent back to the CIA headquarters in Virginia and was demoted to Group Chief of the CIA's Terror, Finance, and Arms Division (T-FAD). Besides Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Pierce is known for the roles of Detective Bunk Moreland in The Wire, Robert Zane in Suits, and Michael Davenport in Waiting to Exhale.

Michael Kelly as Mike November

Image via Prime Video

Michael Kelly plays Mike November, a CIA station chief based in Venezuela. A smart member of the CIA with years of experience, November originally made his first appearance in Season 2 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as a field officer station in Caracas, where he was assigned to work with Jack Ryan. November is also twice divorced from Lisa Calabrese, the U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela. Kelly gained much prominence for playing Doug Stamper in House of Cards, and his other acting credits include The Sopranos as Agent Ron Goddard and Now You See Me.

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright

Image via Prime Video

Betty Gabriel plays Elizabeth Wright, the Chief of Station in Rome who is constantly on Jack’s tail, warning him to not cross the line in international affairs. The role of Elizabeth was initially supposed to be played by Marianne Jean-Baptiste. However, due to creative differences, Jean-Baptiste left the project and Gabriel stepped in and reshot her scenes. Gabriel’s acting career began in musical theater, with her screen debut happening in 2011 with the short film In Memoriam. She played Denise in the show Good Girls Revolt and Laney Rucker in The Purge: Election Year. Gabriel got her big break with her role as Georgina in the Jordan Peele movie Get Out, which earned her nominations for a Screen Actors Guild Award and two Black Reel Awards.

James Cosmo as Luca

Image via FX

James Cosmo plays Luca in the show’s latest series. You may recognize Cosmo from his film role as Angus Macleod in the 1986 fantasy action-adventure Highlander. His acting credits also include Hollywood blockbuster movies such as Braveheart and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. On television, you may have seen him in Sons of Anarchy and playing Jeor Mormont, Lord Commander of the Night's Watch in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

Peter Guinness as Petr

Image via ABC

Peter Guinness is set to play Petr. Not much is known about the character yet, but Guinness has had a long career in acting. Appearing in more than fifty television productions, followed by over ten films, Guinness took on the main role of Tito Spadola, an ex-convict hunting down the people responsible for his false imprisonment, in the first Zen series. In addition to television and film, Guinness also participated in the onstage production of The Pianist.

Nina Hoss as Alena

Image via Prime Video

Nina Hoss will be making an appearance as Alena in the new season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Alena is not to be messed around with, especially since she is the President of the Czech Republic. Hoss is no stranger to the world of acting. Since the age of seven, she has acted in radio plays, followed by her first stage performance at 14. A stage actress in her own right, she is a long-time member of the Deutsches Theater in Berlin and also the Schaubühne theater in Berlin. She’s been in stage productions such as Lillian Hellman's Little Foxes and Yasmina Reza's Bella Figura as well as movies like The Contractor and Tár.

Michael Peña as Domingo "Ding" Chavez

Image Via Netflix

Michael Anthony Peña is set to play Domingo "Ding" Chavez not just in Season 3, but also for the confirmed fourth and final season. Peña appeared in the title role in Cesar Chavez and was also featured in the first season of the Netflix show Narcos: Mexico as DEA agent Kiki Camarena. His film credits include Gangster Squad, Ant-Man, and its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, not forgetting End of Watch, for which he received a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male.