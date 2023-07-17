Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Jack Ryan.

While Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine all did admirable work as Tom Clancy’s iconic literary hero Jack Ryan, John Krasinski has been given more time than any of them to explore all the nuances that come from Clancy’s source material. Clancy’s novels have been popular for decades, and there simply isn’t enough time within a two-hour movie to get into all the details behind what makes Ryan such a unique hero. However, four seasons of a streaming show gave Krasinski the chance to do anything and everything that the novel series would have expected from Jack’s service as a CIA analyst. That doesn’t mean his journey is over; after the excellent season finale of Jack Ryan, it's about time we see President Ryan onscreen.

Jack Ryan Becomes the President in Tom Clancy's Books

The idea of Jack being interested in politics is something that’s brought up in the show’s Season 4 finale, and the concept seems even more plausible given the source material that it is based on. Clancy wrote seventeen novels set in the fictional “Ryanverse,” which also contains spinoff characters like John Clark and Domingo Chavez. Jack is first sworn in as Vice President in the novel Debt of Honor; he would later become the commander-in-chief after President Roger Durling is murdered amidst a conspiracy. After briefly having to contest his legitimacy due to complaints raised by Durling’s previous Vice President, Ed Kealty, in the novel Executive Orders, Jack serves as President for the rest of his predecessor’s term. Jack later gains the support of the American people when he wins a re-election campaign in the novel Locked Out. He essentially remains in office (while still sneaking out for an adventure or two) throughout every other novel in the Ryanverse.

Jack Ryan may have played fast and loose with the source material, but some changes were necessary for the sake of adapting the series from the Cold War era to today’s political issues; this allowed the series to tackle hot-button issues that are relevant to modern viewers, such as the reemergence of Russia, the rise of global terrorism, and all the nuances that come with the way that technology has changed in the decades since Clancy was writing new novels. However, the series did nail Jack’s candor, intelligence, and signature patriotism — all qualities that would potentially make him a great commander-in-chief! The idea of Krasinski’s Ryan serving in office frankly makes more sense than it would with Baldwin, Affleck, Pine, or even Ford in the role.

The version of Jack that emerges from the end of the series is not the same geeky analyst he was at the beginning of Season 1. Jack has seen the perils of miscommunication, the threats that are emerging for the United States both overseas and abroad, and the infrastructural dysfunction within the federal government itself. In fact, Krasinski’s most defining scene as Ryan to date occurs in the series finale, “Proof of Concept,” where he testifies at Congress, and gives a speech in front of a live national audience about the corruption within the CIA and the corruption that plagues every level of the American government. It’s not just Krasinski’s best bit of acting; it also sounds a lot like the makings of a campaign speech.

Amazon Wants to Develop a Jack Ryan Universe

James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel) tease Jack about entering politics in “Proof of Concept” in what is clearly more than just an Easter egg. Krasinski’s Jack may have hinted that he’s going to take a break, but based on the way the final scene is framed, it seems like this is a reference to his fieldwork and not his service to his country itself. If there’s anything from the novels that Krasinski nails the best, it’s Jack’s unflinching belief that the American system can work if there is discretion and honesty. Krasinski’s Ryan is simply infuriated when he sees why the system is failing, and who is responsible; he does all that he can as a member of the CIA, and it makes sense that he would want to continue that service differently.

It makes sense why Krasinski may be indicating that he’s temporarily done with the character; playing the central role in an action-packed adventure series that films all over the world is tiring, and Krasinski has moved on as a filmmaker since the inception of the series with his work on A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Part II. Considering that he’s currently working on the fantasy drama IF as a director, appearing in the lead role for another iteration of the series may not be possible. However, Amazon is clearly moving forward with a Jack Ryan universe that could use Krasinski in a supporting role.

Prime Video is already possibly eyeing a spinoff series based around Michael Peña as Ding Chavez, who is introduced in the final season. Given his experience, Peña has more than enough charisma and dramatic capabilities to lead his own show, but Chavez and Ryan form a tight bond over the course of their adventure together. It would only make sense if Chavez made a call or two to his old friend Jack in times of need; this would give Krasinski the potential to return in a limited capacity. There is also a sequel to the John Clark film Without Remorse titled Rainbow Six that is in development, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski attached to direct. We could see President Ryan become the Nick Fury of this “Ryanverse,” which includes even more films and shows in the future.

It would frankly be a shame if Krasinski never got to reprise his role, and having him return in a supporting role would be a great way to help launch other spin-offs considering Jack Ryan’s success within Prime Video’s viewership. Given how hectic the real world of politics has been over the course of the last decade, wouldn’t it be great to have a noble, heroic commander-in-chief like President Ryan to let everyone rest easy?

