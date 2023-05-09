After a cryptic message was posted yesterday on Twitter, Prime Video has now officially confirmed a release date for the fourth and final season of its CIA thriller series, Jack Ryan, which it is branding as "Jack Ryan's Final Mission." The video yesterday featured series stars John Krasinski and Michael Kelly chit-chatting in the background as the camera panned to a placard that simply stated “Tomorrow.” And now that tomorrow has arrived, so too has a release date.

The final season will begin streaming on June 30 on Prime Video, with two episodes available each Friday leading up to the season and series finale, which will air on July 14. The fourth season launches just six months after the conclusion of the third season, and the six-episode fourth season will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

The series follows the eponymous hero, a CIA analyst who is unexpectedly thrown into the field after he discovers a string of dubious bank transfers which have been carried out by a man named Suleiman, an extremist rising quickly in the ranks of terror. The next season saw Jack in the middle of political warfare in a corrupt Venezuela, and the third season gets him deep into investigating a plot to recreate the former Soviet Union. After the thrilling finale of the third season, it remains to be seen if Jack can avert a war in Russia in the upcoming season.

The series stars John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. Joining the cast this season are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

Image via Prime Video

What is the Fourth Season of Jack Ryan About?

The official plot synopsis as released by Prime Video states:

"The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect."

You can catch the first three seasons of Jack Ryan on Prime Video now. The trailer for the third season can be seen down below.