The Big Picture Alec Baldwin's portrayal of Jack Ryan in The Hunt for Red October is the strongest and most faithful to the character's essence.

The film's focus on strategic mind games and tension-building sets it apart from other action movies in the franchise.

The dynamic between Baldwin and Sean Connery as the leads adds depth and complexity to the storytelling, making Red October a standout entry in the Jack Ryan franchise.

The legacy of author Tom Clancy continues to expand from books to video games and every form of media in between, but the Jack Ryan franchise is likely the creation of his that still gets recognized by general audiences the most. The character of Jack Ryan first debuted in the 1984 novel, The Hunt for Red October, and quickly became a hit among book readers. Four Jack Ryan novels would be published before the series' first film adaptation, based on the original book, was released. The Hunt for Red October, directed by legendary action filmmaker John McTiernan, was released in 1990 to critical acclaim. The film starred Alec Baldwin in the Jack Ryan role and Sean Connery as the rogue Russian submarine captain, Marko Ramius.

While the film's success lead to four big-screen follow-ups which saw Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine step into Ryan's shoes, and an eventual four-season TV adaptation starring John Krasinski, The Hunt for Red October remains the one that best captures the spirit of Jack Ryan as a character. In addition to that, it is also simply the best movie of the bunch — a thrilling, beautifully staged action movie with phenomenal performances and great production design.

Why Alec Baldwin is Still the Best Jack Ryan

Each iteration of the Jack Ryan character has some merit. None of the performances from the five actors who have taken on the role are disastrous, but Baldwin's is the strongest, most successful evocation of the man on the page. The character is known for his plucky, brash, and confident demeanor, as well as the "every man" qualities that cut through his sharp intellect and professional skill set.

The two Ford entries, Clear and Present Danger and Patriot Games are solid, but Ford slips too much into his typical movie-star persona. His Jack Ryan is more gruff, rougher around the edges, and not nearly as light on his feet. Ford certainly made the character his own, and, in some ways, that is what you want when you get a great movie star fronting a franchise. The next iteration featured Affleck as a much younger Jack Ryan in The Sum of All Fears. This movie has him leaning more into the pluckiness that Baldwin evoked, but it unfortunately is just not as well-made a movie as the previous entries.

The two newest adaptations of the character have leaned further from his status as an "analyst," favoring a more typical action movie leading-man type. Chris Pine does his best with the work he's given in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, but the film is just too bland and Ryan ends up feeling indistinguishable from nearly any other interchangable, archetypal action protagonist. The John Krasinski show falls into this same trap. While the lengthier TV series allows for many more dimensions of the character to be explored, the series starts out strong but eventually leans more into action, veering away from Ryan's most reliable weapon — his own mind — as the seasons pass.

Baldwin brings a perfect energy to the part. He is not so young to be inexperienced, but not too old to be jaded and weathered. He's bright, quick on his feet, funny, and incredibly calculating in every move. It is an effortlessly charming, breezy performance which communicates exactly why Ryan is such a great character. He is not a superhuman action protagonist, shrugging off bullet wounds or driving cars through skyscrapers (no disrespect to the beloved Fast and Furious franchise), he is just a guy who is smart and dedicated to doing his job well.

The Jack Ryan books also often employ a wide variety of supporting characters, and this movie makes a motivated choice to put Baldwin head to head with Connery. He works best with equally sharp, interesting characters to play off of, and The Hunt for Red October nails the dynamic of the two leads.

'The Hunt For Red October' is the Strongest Entry in the Jack Ryan Franchise

Setting the Jack Ryan performance aside, The Hunt for Red October is simply the best thing to come out of the film and TV adaptations of these Tom Clancy stories. This is a testament to the great storytelling and the masterful direction from McTiernan, as well as the choice to position Connery's character in a co-lead role alongside Baldwin. Connery is first billed on the film and arguably portrays the main character, one who certainly seems to have control of the narrative more than any other. To have Baldwin play alongside this monumental actor giving a great performance is not a slight against the Jack Ryan character, but rather a simple acknowledgment of what makes this story work so well.

The Hunt for Red October is, in essence, a chess match between these two intelligent, crafty men. They make moves back and forth, separated for most of the runtime, and must anticipate everything the other is thinking. McTiernan uses the distance between Ryan and Ramius to mount the stakes, and the film is a true masterclass in tension building. By the time the two finally meet, they already seem to understand each other because they have spent the entire runtime communicating through strategy in a thrilling cat-and-mouse game. On top of the thrilling story, the film's submarine setting stands out compared to other movies in this genre.

The film takes place almost entirely within the hull of a submarine, and the production design and lighting create a mood that matches the setting perfectly. The practical sets are also packed with a deep bench of great supporting actors, including Tim Curry, Sam Neill, and Stellan Skarsgård. These actors round out an impressive cast that makes the tense, dialogue-driven action soar.

The Hunt for Red October is not the most action-packed movie in this franchise, but with McTiernan steering the ship and this great cast and crew pulling from a thrilling source novel, the film ends up being one of the most nail-biting and downright entertaining of its time. Plus, prioritizing strategic mind games over bland action honors the source material to a greater degree than any subsequent adaptations. Jack Ryan has since spent decades gracing the big and small screens, but he has never quite captured the heights of this first cinematic outing.

