We've just had our long-awaited first look at John Krasinski back in the helm as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in the first image from the upcoming feature film. Our favourite globe trotting spy is back for more adventures, following the announcement of the film when the actor renewed his deal with the streaming platform coming off the success of the show’s fourth and final season. The film was initially set to begin production last month in London, and it looks like it's bang on track. Krasinski himself took to Instagram to share the first look and captioned the post:

So. Good. To be. Back! #JackRyanMovieis off and running!!! HUGE thank you to all the inCREDible folks here in Dubai for letting us kickoff in epic fashion in your beautiful city! Here we go!!

With the series ranking among Prime Video’s top three most-watched shows globally and its finale amassing over a billion viewing minutes, it was clearly just a matter of time before Jack Ryan's story continued.

Who Else Will Be Involved in the 'Jack Ryan' Movie?

Now, Krasinski is set to reprise his role as the CIA analyst-turned-operative, and he won’t be taking on the mission alone. Sienna Miller (American Woman, Anatomy of a Scandal) has been cast as a British counterpart to Krasinski’s titular hero, while the film is also set to see the return of two fan favourite characters from the show.

Wendell Pierce (The Wire, Suits) returns as CIA veteran James Greer, while Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Secret Invasion) is back as Mike November, Ryan's trusted ally. The film is being directed by Andrew Bernstein, who previously helmed several episodes of Jack Ryan Season 2, so that should sure a fairly seamless transition from the episodic format to a cinematic experience. Aaron Rabin, one of the primary writers on the show’s thrilling final season, is handling the script.

Krasinski isn’t just returning as Jack Ryan —he’s also producing the film, alongside longtime collaborator Allyson Seeger. The project will also have some of the original creative forces behind the show involved, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, John Kelly, and Carlton Cuse all serving as executive producers too.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Jack Ryan feature film, which currently has no confirmed release date, be it on Prime Video or theatrically. Until then, all four seasons of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan are on Prime Video.