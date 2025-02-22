The so-called "Ryanverse", Tom Clancy's political action series featuring Jack Ryan and other characters, has produced plenty of media adaptations, perhaps none more successful than the Prime Video series beginning in August 2018. In five years and across four blockbuster seasons, Jack Ryan became one of the streamer’s top three most-watched series globally. With that in mind, and given the trend of popular series getting feature follow-ups, a Jack Ryan movie was only a matter of time, with the announcement now officially made.

Although plenty of information is as yet unknown, the promise of a reprisal of John Krasinski's titular Ryan and a selection of the show's alumni returning to helm the project suggests that continuity will be kept and the quality consistent. Given the series has a strong 78% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, consistency in quality will be key to this movie's success. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything we know about the Jack Ryan movie.

Currently, no release date has been announced for the new Jack Ryan movie. Stay tuned to Collider to find out when an announcement is made.

6 Will the New 'Jack Ryan' Movie Be In Theaters or Streaming?

It is expected that, as a product of Amazon MGM Studios, the latest Jack Ryan movie will be available to stream on Prime Video. Currently, it isn't known whether the newest Jack Ryan project will make its way to theaters.

5 Is There a Trailer for the New 'Jack Ryan' Movie?

Currently, there isn't a trailer for the new Jack Ryan movie.

4 What Is the New 'Jack Ryan' Movie About?

Although plot details for the new Jack Ryan movie are being kept tightly under wraps, as an existing IP with its own long history, there are certain aspects of the film we can predict. Of course, we know the movie will follow the chaotic, action-heavy life of the titular Jack Ryan, a former US Marine officer and Afghanistan veteran turned CIA analyst. In the TV series, Ryan's suspicions are sparked when he notices strange bank transfers carried out by a dangerous Islamic extremist. This thrusts Ryan unexpectedly into the field of battle and the line of fire, with his investigation into the initial corruption proving him to be one of the best in the business, with a new hero born.

In the upcoming movie, it has already been revealed via The Hollywood Reporter that Jack will be joined on his mission by a top MI6 agent, who will serve as Jack's British counterpart. This gives us another insight into the potential plot for the upcoming movie, with a threat so menacing it requires international cooperation to overcome it. Although more is currently not yet known, smaller plot details will begin to be released as production on the movie continues, so make sure to keep your eyes on Collider for regular updates.