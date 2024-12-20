John Krasinski will be back to his globe-trotting spy avatar soon! Prime Video recently announced a continuation of the fan-favorite series with a movie as the actor renewed his deal with the streaming platform coming off the success of the show’s fourth and final season. Now we finally know, when the production will finally begin.

As per a new report in Production Bulletin, Jack Ryan the movie will start filming in January 2025 in London, England. The series has always taken fans to new grounds like Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in the United States, along with international settings such as Paris, Marrakesh, Chamonix, Prague, Vienna, Budapest and more to contribute to the show's authentic depiction of geopolitical intrigue and high-stakes action. It’ll be interesting to see which locations will be revisited in the upcoming movie.

What do We Know About the ‘Jack Ryan’ Movie?

The series has been a massive success for Prime Video ranking as one of streamer’s top three most-watched series globally and amassing over a billion viewing minutes for its finale. Krasinski will reprise his role as CIA analyst-turned-operative Jack Ryan along with new recruit Sienna Miller, who is cast as a British counterpart to Krasinski's protagonist. The feature will be directed by Andrew Bernstein, who previously helmed several episodes in Season 2.

While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps, the series will follow in the footsteps of the series. The movie will also feature the return of two key stars from the television series in the form of Wendell Pierce as CIA colleague James Greer and Michael Kelly, who is locked in negotiations to reprise his role as Mike November. Bernstein will direct from a script by Aaron Rabin, who was one of the writers on the final season's thrilling conclusion. Alongside Krasinski, Allyson Seeger is producing while David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, John Kelly, and Carlton Cuse serve as executive producers.

The four-season long series, based on Tom Clancy’s iconic CIA analyst, follows Jack Ryan as he transitions from a desk-bound analyst to a field operative tackling complex global threats. The first season sees Ryan uncovering a massive global threat. The series has a 78 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating owing to its performances, plot, and performances.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Jack Ryan feature film. Until then, all four seasons of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan are on Prime Video.