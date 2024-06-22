Jack Ryan is easily one of the greatest movie heroes of all time, even if he’s not a typical action icon. Unlike characters like James Bond or Jason Bourne, Ryan is defined by his intelligence, experience, and personal integrity. First created by author Tom Clancy in the 1980s, Ryan is a talented CIA analyst brought in to deal with difficult challenges that the United States government faces. Although he has his origins in the Cold War, Ryan eventually became a character who interacted with various events in American history. Clancy authored many stories about both Ryan and his allies, but other authors have continued the franchise’s legacy in different forms of media.

The Jack Ryan film franchise is one of the most interesting in Hollywood history, as there is little connective tissue between installments. This approach has allowed multiple actors to play the iconic character, inviting different interpretations based on each story. Considering how long the franchise has been around, it significantly impacted the development of both action and espionage cinema. So far, six Jack Ryan movies have been produced, and while each is strong in its own way, some are far more entertaining, making it easier to revisit them over time.

6 ‘Without Remorse’ (2021)

Directed by Stefano Sollima

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The first spinoff of the Jack Ryan franchise, Without Remorse focuses on the character of John Clark, a close ally of Ryan that appeared in several Clancy novels. Although Willem Dafoe portrayed Clark in a previous adaptation, Without Remorse stars Michael B. Jordan as a younger version of the character who strikes out on a mission of revenge after his wife is murdered. Ryan and Clark are almost completely different characters; while Ryan is a quiet, somewhat geeky patriot known for his analytical skills, Clark is a physically imposing soldier who often rubs up against the rules.

Without Remorse has more in common with exploitation and revenge thrillers than previous Ryan installments. Director Stefano Sollima incorporates some incredible action sequences, and Jordan is downright haunting as a relentless force of nature. However, Without Remorse may be too brutal and dark, lacking the intelligence of the better installments in the series. The ambiguous politics, predictable plot twists, and overtly campy performance by Guy Pearce as the main villain make Without Remorse feel like a generic action thriller that isn’t nearly as rewatchable as the films that put Ryan at the center of the story.

Watch on Amazon

5 ‘The Sum of All Fears’ (2002)

Directed by Phil Alden Robinson

Image via Paramount Pictures

There’s a lot to like about The Sum of All Fears, a reboot of the series that starred Ben Affleck as a younger version of Ryan. Rather than harkening back to the Cold War tension of the earlier films, The Sum of All Fears addresses 21st-century concerns about surveillance and domestic terrorism. Unfortunately, the biggest issue with The Sum of All Fears is the characterization of Ryan himself. Affleck doesn’t necessarily give a bad performance, but the film oddly chooses to depict Ryan as a highly charismatic womanizer who often uses his superior intelligence to demean others. It doesn’t help that the side characters played by Morgan Freeman and Liev Schreiber are far more compelling than Ryan.

While it's hard to invest in a film that doesn’t truly understand what made Clancy’s source material so special in the first place, The Sum of All Fears is very well-plotted and has some impressive sequences of suspense. Unlike the previous entries, The Sum of All Fears takes place largely on American soil, heightening the emotional impact. Perhaps a sequel could have allowed Affleck to develop more of Ryan’s characteristics, as there was clearly potential for this iteration of the series. Unfortunately, The Sum of All Fears was a fairly disappointing reboot that didn’t do justice to the franchise’s legacy. It’s really only worth the watch for Clancy completionists.

Watch on Max

4 ‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit’ (2014)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Image via Paramount Pictures

Easily the most underrated entry in the Jack Ryan franchise, 2014's Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit finally sheds insight into the character’s origin story. Framed as a post-9/11 political thriller, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit stars Chris Pine as a younger Ryan who is wounded during his military service. After beginning to heal from his injuries with the help of his wife (Keira Knightley), Ryan begins training in the CIA and is ordered to undertake a dangerous mission to deal with a Russian oligarch (Kenneth Branagh). It was a more vulnerable depiction of the character that showed how Ryan acquired the skills that made him such a valuable asset to his country.

Pine does a great job at playing a more naive yet fiercely intelligent Jack Ryan, who gradually understands the stakes of his mission. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit modernizes Clancy's mythology by incorporating a storyline addressing a potential financial meltdown that feels particularly scary. Branagh delivers intense action sequences, including a particularly gnarly hotel brawl between Ryan and another assassin that ranks among the most brutal moments in the series. While its writing falters at some points and could have used more depth, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit is one of the more underappreciated action films of the past decade. It’s rather disappointing that both Branagh and Pine did not get to return for another installment.

3 ‘Patriot Games’ (1992)

Directed by Phillip Noyce

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although Alec Baldwin certainly did a great job in the role, Harrison Ford was the only actor to play Jack Ryan twice, and it's easy to see why. Ford carries himself with the poise and gravity that makes Ryan such a unique protagonist; he understands that while Ryan is a patriot, he is by no means a superhero. It's the weaker of the two installments the Ford starred in, but Patriot Games is an expertly crafted spy thriller that features a more vulnerable version of Ryan. The film follows Ryan after a brutal encounter with an IRA assassin. With a target on his back and his family in danger of getting caught up in the crossfire, Ryan must find a way out.

Patriot Games makes the smart decision to emphasize Ryan’s qualities as a family man, as it is his commitment to being an “everyman” that makes him such a compelling and unorthodox hero. The notion of a retired version of Ryan returning to his duty is also interesting, showcasing the integrity that prevents him from rejecting his responsibilities. As good as Ford is, Sean Bean almost runs away with the film, thanks to a scene-stealing performance as the main villain. While it’s a little bit long at times, Patriot Games is a terrific, anxiety-inducing thriller that perfectly adapts one of Clancy’s strongest novels.

Watch on Max

2 ‘Clear and Present Danger’ (1994)

Directed by Phillip Noyce

Image via Paramount Pictures

Clear and Present Danger is the most politically charged and morally ambiguous entry of the franchise, as it addresses how Ryan would respond to questions about the legitimacy of his command. The film sees Ford’s Ryan heading to Colombia after his mentor, Admiral James Greer (James Earl Jones), is diagnosed with cancer. Despite initially believing that his mission is straightforward, Ryan becomes aware that he is involved in a vast CIA conspiracy that links back to the President of the United States (Donald Moffat).

While it may be an action thriller, Clear and Present Danger is just as effective as a political thriller. Ford captures Ryan’s incendiary rage when he confronts the President, culminating in one of his greatest acting moments. Director Phillip Noyce adds a gritty style of combat once the story reaches Colombia; it’s evident that in this type of confused conflict, the lines between heroes and villains are much less clear. Clear and Present Danger is the most rewatchable movie for fans of Clancy’s books, but it's also one of the best action movies of the 1990s and a large reason behind Ford's iconic legacy as an action man.

Watch on Max

1 ‘The Hunt for Red October’ (1989)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Hunt for Red October was a great way to kick off the Jack Ryan franchise, even if Ryan himself is more of a supporting character. Set at the height of the Cold War, The Hunt for Red October centers on a rogue Soviet Union submarine commander (Sean Connery) who decides to defect to the United States. Ryan is assigned to accompany an American vessel to prevent a war from breaking out, as Russian submarines are in hot pursuit.

The Hunt for Red October is a brilliantly crafted cat-and-mouse thriller, as John McTiernan does a great job at capturing the strategy that goes into underwater combat. Baldwin is great as Jack Ryan, but The Hunt for Red October has a stacked supporting cast that ranks among the best in action movie history. Stellan Skarsgård, Tim Curry, Scott Glenn, and Sam Neill are all given sizable roles, making the hectic climax even more exciting. The Hunt for Red October is proof that great movies can stand the test of time. Over three decades since its release, this gem of an action movie is still highly rewatchable.

NEXT: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked