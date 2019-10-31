Amazon Surprise Drops ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 2 a Day Early

0

If you don’t have any Halloween plans but love yourself some Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime Video has a special treat for you. The streaming service surprised fans today by dropping the entirety of Jack Ryan Season 2 a day early. That’s right. The full second season of Jack Ryan is available to binge or stream at your leisure right now.

The series is key for Amazon, and while it may not have the Emmy clout that Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned, the political thriller series is the most popular original on Amazon’s streaming service at the moment. The Tom Clancy adaptation hails from creators/showrunners Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and stars John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst and sometimes badass.

The show’s first season was quite fun, treating each hourlong episode like almost a mini Jack Ryan movie that built a serialized arc bit by bit. The show’s second season is a bit less successful (look for my full review on Collider tomorrow), but if you were a fan of Season 1 there’s enough here to keep your interest. Plus, Krasinski’s charms go a long way and Noomi Rapace is a swell addition to the cast.

The series is going through a bit of an upheaval for its third season, as Cuse and Roland have departed their showrunner post and were recently replaced by Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring. It’s unclear when Jack Ryan Season 3 will debut, but it’ll likely be a bit of a longer wait. By the time the show’s first season premiered, production was already underway on Season 2. That’s definitely not the case with Season 3.

Anywho, head on over to Amazon if you’re ready to dive into the new season.