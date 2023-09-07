The Big Picture Jack Ryan Season 3, releasing on Blu-ray and DVD, offers fans the chance to relive the action of the CIA agent's race to stop Russian terrorists and prevent World War III.

The third season marks Jack Ryan's return to the small screen after a three-year hiatus, featuring a talented cast, including John Krasinski, Nina Hoss, and Michael Kelly.

While Season 4 will be the last for Jack Ryan, there may be a spinoff series centered around Michael Peña's character, although its production is uncertain and depends on fan and Amazon support.

The third season of Amazon Studio's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan premiered last December, but fans who want to relive the action of the John Krasinksi-starring thriller will soon be able to do so at home. Amazon and Paramount Home Entertainment Distribution have announced that Season 3 of Jack Ryan will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on September 26.

The full eight-episode physical release will have a total runtime of six hours and 29 minutes and will include audio options in a variety of languages. In addition to the Blu-ray and DVD copies, Season 3 of Jack Ryan will also be available to purchase in a 4K, ultra-HD version on-demand. It is unclear if these physical releases will have additional bonus content. This is likely to occur in some capacity, though, given that prior seasons of Jack Ryan physical releases have included deleted scenes, exclusive soundtrack offerings, and other special features.

Jack Ryan Season 3 Stops a War

While Jack Ryan officially ended with Season 4, the physical release of Season 3 will allow followers of the show to get their hands on some more high-octane antics from the titular CIA agent. Season 3 depicted Ryan as he raced across Europe in an effort to stop Russian terrorists from reinvigorating the former Soviet Union. Ryan must stop the Russians before they are able to hatch this plot and potentially start World War III.

Based on the novels by espionage author Tom Clancy, Season 3 of Jack Ryan marked the CIA hero's return to the small screen after a three-year hiatus since Season 2 premiered in 2019. Beyond Krasinski, Season 3 starred Michael Kelly, Nina Hoss, Betty Gabriel and Wendell Price. Created by Carlton Cruse and Graham Roland, the Amazon series is produced by Paramount Television, Skydance Television, Platinum Dunes and Sunday Night Productions.

While Season 4 has been confirmed as the last journey of Jack Ryan, there may be more adventures on the horizon in the 'Ryanverse.' Michael Peña joined the series as CIA operative Ding Chavez for Season 4, and reports have surfaced that a spinoff series starring his character is in the works. However, Peña has thrown some cold water on those rumors, telling Collider, "It’s up to the fans and up to Amazon. There are a lot of people that have to do certain things...so, you know, we leave it in their hands."