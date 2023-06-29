John Krasinski will be back to play America's most well-known CIA analyst turned field operative for a fourth and final season on June 30. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will be coming off an adventurous third season that saw the reluctant hero team up with some unlikely allies to thwart a nuclear threat from Russia and avoid a potential World War III. The upcoming season will deal with a new and dangerous threat, but let's revisit the characters and what went down in Season 3 before we get ready to enjoy the last installment of the celebrated Prime series. Alongside Krasinski, co-stars Wendell Pierce and Mike Kelly will return to play Ryan's special ops colleagues James Greer and Mike November respectively along with Betty Gabriel who will play CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright after making her debut last season.

Who Is Tom Clancy's Dr. Jack Ryan?

Image via Paramount

Dr. Jack Ryan (Krasinksi) is a former marine who got a Ph.D. in Economics before working for the Central Intelligence Agency as an analyst. His initiative along with his cool and calm demeanor under duress saw his superiors at the CIA call upon him to take a more hands-on approach and become a field operative. We went on a globetrotting adventure with Ryan, Greer, and November in Season 3. In the name of national security, we traveled alongside them to places like Greece, Italy, The Czech Republic, Austria, and Russia. All those stops were necessary to fully flesh out what Ryan discovered to be a potential threat from some hardline Red Army Communists who were unhappy with the current state of their country and its relations with the United States.

RELATED: 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Season 3 Ending Explained: The Cold War Heats Up Again

What Happened in Season 3?

Image via Prime

After carrying out the assassination of Russia's Defense Minister and framing the United States for it, the new Defense Minster, Alexei Petrov (Alexei Manvelov) had designs on elevating Russia back to the powerful nuclear threat that they were before the fall of Communism and a period of Glasnost that has endured for the last thirty years. Petrov may be the one pulling the strings within the Kremlin, but a faction of Communist fundamentalists was doing the legwork to initiate what they hope will be the first domino to fall in starting a nuclear war with the United States. Petr Kovac (Petr Guinness) is a former high-ranking Red Army dignitary and father of the president of The Czech Republic Alena Kovac (Nina Hoss). His efforts to put together a cabal that will both overthrow the current Russian government and detonate a nuclear weapon on Czech soil is what Ryan must stop first.

Ryan understands that if a nuclear device is used, then the United States would have no other option than to retaliate. They are willing to engage in what would likely be the mutually assured destruction of both superpowers in order to restore Russia to its former glory during the Cold War. But Jack Ryan has other ideas and this is why we love the show.

As Ryan Forms a Plan, He Is Joined By an Unlikely Ally

Image via FX

As Ryan starts to put the intelligence together regarding the secret plot of Kovac and his old school followers called "Operation Crossbow", he is joined by the unlikeliest of allies. Luka Korchurov (James Cosmo) is a former Soviet spy and a well-known adversary of the United States. Through the first half of Season 3, it is difficult to determine whether he is working on behalf of the coup attempt or working to stop it. As the threat grows more dangerous, Luka proves to be a great ally to Ryan and is not interested in the destabilization of the current government. He is an integral part of helping Ryan and his associates thwart the uprising. The two work in lockstep together during the final few episodes to deal with the threat that lands both of them on two separate battleships that will go head-to-head in the Baltic Sea and potentially start a war.

The Final Scenes From Season 3 Explained

Image via Prime Video

By the time Ryan and Luka are fully aware of Defense Minster Petrov's coup to awaken the dark giant that was the Soviet Union pre-Berlin Wall and rule by a consortium of Imperialist oligarchs and government officials, he has sent a battleship called Fearless with nuclear capabilities into the Baltic Sea. He enacts his plan to engage an American nearby vessel and goad it into engaging in a nuclear tit-for-tat that will ignite a fire all over the world. Jack Ryan takes to the air via a Blackhawk chopper and boards the fully loaded USS Roosevelt and makes his case for why engaging with the Fearless is a mistake and playing right into the hands of a recently assassinated Petrov and his coup of warmongering Communists. Meanwhile, Luka is aboard the Russian ship making the case to the sailors that they are being duped into something far greater than they can understand on the orders of an illegitimate president. The final thirty minutes are a tension-filled game of maritime chicken between the two warships to see who will blink first and initiate World War III. It's the adaptation of Clancy's titular hero at its very best as he talks down the rigid Commander of the Roosevelt who has the fate of the world in his hands. Eventually, Ryan and Luka prove to be so on-point that each captain stands down and war is narrowly averted.

Looking Forward to Season 4

Image via Prime Video

From what we can gather from the trailers for the fourth and final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, the newest espionage-filled tribulation will revolve largely around a new threat that comes in the form of a rogue terrorist organization from either South America or Mexico that also has the financial backing of the most powerful drug cartel in the region. It's the perfect storm of hate, political agenda, and unlimited resources that is seeking to wreak havoc within the United States. Naturally, the only man with the necessary combination of smarts and vigor to tackle the situation is Dr. Jack Ryan. Explosions and gunfire will be cheap as the four-year run of one of Prime Video's most successful shows winds down. Don't miss episodes that will be dropped in pairs every Friday beginning on June 3.