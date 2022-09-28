Prime Video has announced today that Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, will be back for Season 3 this December. The action-packed show follows the titular CIA agent while he works to investigate international crime organizations.

Season 3 of Jack Ryan will see Krasinski running around the globe while he’s chased both by the CIA and a deadly new enemy. While trying to bring down an international rogue faction, Jack gets wrongly accused of being a traitor himself, which will make him a target for his own colleagues. And as if evading the law and the professional killers coming after him was not enough, Jack will also have to find the time to dismantle the rogue faction to prevent a global conflict. We hope Krasinski has been working out because he’ll have to work a lot to get out of trouble this time.

Based on the popular book series by Clancy, Prime Video’s Jack Ryan has been exploring some of the fan-favorite storylines to create a never-wrecking thriller filled with stunning action set pieces. Unfortunately, Jack’s journey is coming to an end, as Prime Video has already confirmed Season 4 will be the last one of the show. That’s not the end for the spy universe, though, as the streaming service is already planning a spin-off focused on Michael Peña's mysterious character. Peña was cast ahead of Season 4, and fans have been speculating he might take over the role of Domingo “Ding” Chavez, who acts as an executive officer of Rainbow Six, a counterterrorism unit that appears in multiple books by Clancy. That would be an exciting direction to take a spinoff, as focusing on Rainbow Six could even allow Krasinski to keep playing Jack in the spinoff.

Image Via Amazon Studios

In addition to Krasinski, Season 3 of Jack Ryan sees the return of Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November. Joining the cast are new series regulars Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright. The series is executive produced by Krasinski, Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay, and is a co-production of Amazon, Paramount Television, and Skydance Television.

Season 3 of Jack Ryan comes to Prime Video this December 21. Check out our interview with Jovan Adepo, who was part of Season 2 of the show:

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: