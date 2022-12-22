Prime Video has shared new images for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan a day after the series' third season made its debut on the streaming service. These new images take fans behind the scenes as we see how the show is made as well as how the cast spends their downtime together.

The new behind-the-scenes images for the newly premiered season of Prime Video's action thriller feature series lead John Krasinski, who plays the titular Jack Ryan, in three of the images. One sees Krasinski dressed in tactical gear with an assault rifle, though the photo also features the team of cameramen and all the lighting rigs and crew alongside them that turn this image from just Krasinski holding a fake gun into the Jack Ryan that we see in the show. The other images are a bit more low-key as we see Krasinski sitting on a wall with fellow cast members, one being Michael Kelly, who plays CIA station chief Mike November, and also appears in one of the other photos as he is getting makeup done for an upcoming scene. The fourth and final image is of Krasinski again, this time a bit cut up, something never out of the ordinary for Ryan, but wearing much more casual attire.

While Season 3 has only just been released, we already know that the end of the series based on Clancy's popular book series is coming to a close with its fourth season. While the Jack Ryan series will be coming to a close with its next season, that does not mean the end of Prime Video's Clancy-verse, as they are set to have a spin-off series based on Michael Peña's mysterious character, Domingo “Ding” Chavez, who will be appearing in the show as a series regular in Season 4​​. Fans of ​Clancy's novels or even some of the previous adaptations of Jack Ryan will know that Ding has connections to many different government groups which could lead to many different ​​​​stories and novels being adapted, including a possible Rainbow Six series.

In addition to Krasinski and Kelly, Jack Ryan Season 3 also features Wendell Pierce returning to the cast as James Greer. Along with the returning faces, the new cast members that joined the series this season as series regulars include Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright. The series is executive produced by Krasinski, Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay, and is a co-production of Amazon, Paramount Television, and Skydance Television.

All three seasons of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan are now available on Prime Video. Check out the images below:

