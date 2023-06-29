Tom Clancy loved to write about relations between the United States and the Soviet Union. Particularly during the palpably tense period of The Cold War in the 80s and 90s. Many of his books use plot lines that revolve heavily around the escalating nuclear arms race and the danger that is so pervasive between the two superpowers. In the third season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, showrunners Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland go back to that well with a story that is very similar to Clancy's novel The Sum of All Fears which was later made into a 2002 movie starring Ben Affleck as a young Jack Ryan alongside Morgan Freeman. It was a good film that delivered all the thrills you would expect from a Clancy adaptation, but we think that the television show starring John Krasinski was actually a better version of two very parallel stories - and we'll tell you why.

'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Benefits From Being a Television Show Instead of a Movie

The Sum of All Fears is a good movie. We're not here to say that it isn't. But it is hampered by only having the runtime of a feature film to develop its character arcs and storyline. The Ben Affleck film directed by Phil Alden Robinson is two hours and four minutes. That is less than a third of the running time of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan 3rd season of the series on Prime. You can certainly make the argument that it's an apples-to-oranges difference, but the fact remains that with the extended time, the show benefits greatly in several key aspects. First, there is more time to dedicate to the key storyline in the show. By doing so the audience is inevitably more invested in the outcome. The same goes for the individual character arcs of the main players in the story. While we only have two hours to get to know Ben Affleck's Ryan and Liev Schreiber's John Clark (Ryan's trusted right-hand man played by Michael Kelly as Mike November in the show) in the movie, the show allows for an elongated backstory that digs deeper into the motivation and history all of its characters including Jim Greer (Wendell Pierce) and CIA Director Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel) because time is a luxury that you have, even with an expensive show like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Having an extra season or two to become familiar with all the players enhances the viewing experience.

John Krasinski Looks More Like Dr. Jack Ryan

We love Ben Affleck. The Oscar-award-winning writer and director has captured our imagination in a bevy of wonderful films since the early 90s. But Tom Clancy's vision of an economics Ph.D. turned CIA analyst forced into special operations fieldwork never looked like the statuesque Affleck. Affleck is built like a football linebacker and looks more like a soldier straight out of Central casting. Clancy always envisioned Ryan having the build of someone who is less brawny and more brainy. A guy who isn't necessarily allergic to the weight room, but only lifts a barbell when he isn't studying statistical data to gain tactical and economic advantages for the United States of America.

Look at Harrison Ford and Alec Baldwin, the two OG Jack Ryans. Both stood less than six feet tall and while they would hardly be described as scrawny, they have the build of someone who spends the majority of their time in research. Usually being 6 foot 3 and a lean 200 pounds, like Affleck, is an advantage, but not when you're playing an academic who is reluctantly forced to leave his studies behind and leap from Black Hawk helicopters and engage in frequent gunplay. John Krasinski more closely resembles what we think Clancy would have wanted his protagonist to look like with a slighter, less angular build. Even if he is the same height as Affleck, he doesn't have the same intimidating physical presence about him. He's unathletic and we like him that way. He is a doctor after all.

'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Takes Us All Over the World

A huge part of the fanfare behind Jack Ryan movies and shows is the globetrotting the audience gets to do along with our titular hero as he methodically pieces together his latest espionage/terrorist secret threat. We want to be taken to exotic locations that we don't often get to see on screen. In Season 3 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, we go to Greece, Austria, The Czech Republic, Russia, and Italy. In The Sum of All Fears we go to Baltimore. Okay, that is a bit of an exaggeration. While some of the most pivotal scenes in the movie occur in what is supposed to be the great city in Maryland, in truth the entire film was shot in and around Montreal, Quebec in Canada. Montreal is a beautiful city, but it's asking a lot of any single city to meet the level of eye candy offered up by some of the most picturesque places in Europe.

The backdrops for the movie are, while appropriate and germane to the story, far less visually appealing than the spots chosen for the Prime show's third season. It is a testament to how far we have come in almost exactly twenty years of bringing the margin between the production quality of the big screen and small screen closer together. While more Hollywood movie stars have made the transition to television, financial backing, and resplendent vistas have followed.

The Conclusions Are Eerily Similar

In the final sequences of The Sum of All Fears, Jack Ryan is desperately trying to communicate with Russian President Nemerov (Ciaran Hinds) and convince him that he shouldn't believe what he's seeing or listen to what all his top intelligence officers around him are saying. Ryan knows that Nemerov didn't order the nuclear strike in Baltimore, and now he has to keep him from retaliating to a phantom threat. In Season 3 of the show, Jack Ryan finds himself in a similar predicament. After leaping from a Black Hawk helicopter into the Baltic Sea, he finds himself aboard the USS Roosevelt trying to convince a by-the-book captain that he shouldn't believe that Russia wants to launch a nuclear weapon and engage the United States and initiate World War III. And all due respect to Affleck, Krasinski once again wins out with his spot-on analysis and is able to talk down the captain and prevent the unthinkable. It's uncanny how similar the ending of the films are, but maybe it is showrunners Cuse and Roland paying homage to the man who made all things "Jack Ryan" possible, the one and only Tom Clancy.