Prime Video has released the trailer for Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Starring John Krasinski as the titular CIA agent, the new season will follow Jack Ryan as he becomes a fugitive after going rogue in pursuit of an international crime organization.

The trailer presents the threat that Jack must dismantle in Season 3, as some Russian oligarchs devise a plan to preserve the USSR by striking fear into the world with a nuclear assault. Since the U.S. government doesn’t want to create a diplomatic incident with Russia, the CIA is told to stand down. However, Jack goes rogue, knowing that he must break some rules to do the right thing. That’s why Jack becomes a high-priority target for the CIA.

Besides being hunted by his peers, Jack must also protect himself against skilled assassins sent by the Russians to kill the agent. So, alone and with enemies coming from every direction, Jack will embark on a globe-trotting journey to prevent a world war that might wipe out humanity. The trailer also teases how Season 3 will amp up the action, with multiple car chases, explosions, and gunfights everywhere Jack goes.

Image via Prime Video

Season 3 will bring us one step closer to the end of Jack’s CIA journey, as Prime Video has already confirmed Season 4 will be the last one of the show. That’s not the end of the spy universe, though. The streaming service is already planning a spin-off focused on Michael Peña's mysterious character, which could be Domingo “Ding” Chavez. Ding is an executive officer of Rainbow Six, a counterterrorism unit that appears in multiple books by Clancy. So, with a spinoff focusing on Rainbow Six, we could even have Krasinski returning as Jack, at least for a couple of episodes.

In addition to Krasinski, Season 3 of Jack Ryan sees the return of Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November. Joining the cast are new series regulars Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright. The series is executive produced by Krasinski, Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay, and is a co-production of Amazon, Paramount Television, and Skydance Television.

Season 3 of Jack Ryan comes to Prime Video this December 21. See below the trailer and synopsis for Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.