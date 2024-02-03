The Big Picture Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is being released on Blu-ray and DVD this April.

The Final Season and The Complete Series will both be available for purchase, with the option to get them in 4K UHD.

The DVD and Blu-ray collections of the final season will include deleted scenes, providing new footage for viewers. The Complete Series set will also have deleted scenes from every season.

Paramount Home Entertainment is all set to release Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, on Blu-ray and DVD. Both The Final Season and The Complete Series, featuring all 30 episodes will be available to purchase on April 16, 2024. Better yet — you can get the final season (Season 4) or the complete series (all four seasons) manufactured on demand in 4K UHD as well!

Plus, the 3-disc DVD and 2-disc Blu-ray collection of the final season not only offers every episode of the concluding chapter but also exclusive deleted scenes — so there will be new footage even for those who have already watched the final season. Similarly, The Complete Series set, encompassing all 30 episodes across the series' run, will also feature deleted scenes from every season, providing some never-seen-before content for Ryanverse fans!

The total run time for The Complete Series is over 24 hours — allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the world of Jack Ryan like never before. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 4, on the other hand, has a runtime of over 5 hours and sees Jack promoted to CIA Acting Deputy Director, embarking on a perilous mission to expose internal corruption. The stakes are higher than ever as he uncovers a sinister alliance between a drug cartel and a terrorist organization, revealing a conspiracy that hits alarmingly close to home. This thrilling and intense conclusion tests Jack's faith in the very system he's dedicated his life to protecting.

More 4K UHD, BluRay, and DVD Specifications for ‘Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan’

For those interested in making the purchase, both the final season and the complete series on Blu-ray and DVD come with detailed audio and subtitle specifications to enhance viewing experiences. The Blu-ray version features English Dolby Atmos and multiple language supports, including French and German audio, with a comprehensive list of subtitles. The DVD format offers a similar range of audio, adding Japanese, and a diverse subtitle selection. The 4K UHD version, on the other hand, prioritizes top-tier audio with English Dolby Atmos but can only be ordered in English subtitles.

Unlike the first three seasons which had eight episodes each, the final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has six episodes and had a strong finish! Paramount is taking home entertainment to the next level by offering a plethora of viewing experiences to choose from for this TV Show as it will allow fans to experience Ryanverse in the highest possible quality. Check out the box art for the final season DVD below:

