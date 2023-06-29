Get ready for an explosive and exhilarating conclusion as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan returns for its highly anticipated fourth and final season, exclusively on Prime Video. Drawing inspiration from the Tom Clancy novels, the stakes have never been higher as Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) assumes the prestigious role of CIA Acting Deputy Director, offering him unprecedented power and influence within the agency.

However, with great responsibility comes limitations, as Jack finds himself navigating the treacherous waters of diplomacy while facing both foreign and domestic threats that jeopardize the safety of the nation. Brace yourself for heart-pounding suspense and adrenaline-fueled action as Jack delves into a world of internal corruption and treacherous black ops, uncovering a conspiracy that hits dangerously close to home. Looks like he won’t be needing his office desk anytime soon.

Season 4 of Jack Ryan officially premieres on June 30, with two episodes released every Friday leading up to its finale on July 14. Check out the cast and character guide for Jack Ryan Season 4 below.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Release Date 2018-08-31 Cast John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Jordi Molla, Michael Kelly, Noomi Rapace Main Genre Action Genres Action, Adventure, Drama, Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 4

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

Image via Prime Video

John Krasinski plays Jack Ryan, the central character in the popular eponymous series. In 2013, Jack left his Wall Street job and was recruited by the CIA as a financial analyst. Armed with his Ph.D. in economics and guided by unwavering moral principles, Jack quickly uncovers a significant terrorist plot. His background as a Marine proves invaluable as he finds himself actively involved in the field.

In the aftermath of the previous season, Jack faces even greater challenges following his successful dismantling of a dangerous international plot. While he managed to track down the Red October submarine, his actions have consequences, particularly in the strained relationship between Russia and the United States. With his promotion to CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack must now navigate the murky waters of a corrupt system to overcome his adversaries.

Krasinski gained recognition for his role as Jim Halpert in the award-winning TV series The Office, and he has also demonstrated his talents as a writer and director in the acclaimed A Quiet Place film series.

RELATED: 'Jack Ryan' Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Number of Episodes, and What to Expect

Wendell Pierce as James Greer

Image via Prime Video

Wendell Pierce plays James Greer, a former CIA station chief stationed in Karachi and Jack’s superior in the Terror, Finance, and Arms Division (T-FAD). Greer's background in the United States Navy led him to transition from the military to the CIA. Unfortunately, a mission in Karachi didn't go according to plan, resulting in Greer taking actions that were not well-received by higher-ranking CIA officials. Consequently, he was reassigned to the CIA headquarters in Virginia and demoted to the role of Group Chief in T-FAD. In the previous season, Greer found himself in grave danger while trying to protect his country along with Jack but thankfully managed to escape any fatal harm.

Pierce is widely acclaimed for his memorable portrayal of Det. Bunk Moreland in the groundbreaking HBO series The Wire, and he received high praise for his starring role as Antoine Baptiste in David Simon's critically acclaimed series Tremé. On television, Pierce is also recognized for his role as Robert Zane in USA Network's Suits and most recently starred in the Fox series Accused.

Michael Kelly as Mike November

Image via Prime Video

Michael Kelly plays Mike November, a seasoned CIA station chief stationed in Venezuela. Known for his intelligence and extensive experience, November first appeared in Season 2 of the show as a field officer based in Caracas, where he worked alongside Jack. November's on-screen debut occurs in Episode 2 of Season 2, where he introduces himself to Jack and Greer during a debriefing in Caracas. In Season 4, as a seasoned special operations' agent, November is expected to provide crucial support to Jack. He will likely serve as a trusted advisor, offering valuable insights to the protagonist during challenging situations where Jack is outside his comfort zone and in need of tactical expertise honed from years of experience.

Outside of the Jack Ryan series, Kelly has showcased his talent in various projects. He produced and starred in John Hyams' film All Square. Additionally, he appeared in The Secret in Their Eyes opposite Julia Roberts as well as in Everest alongside Josh Brolin. He most recently made an appearance at the end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Kelly is set to join the cast of The Penguin series.

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright

Image via Prime Video

Betty Gabriel plays Elizabeth Wright, the Chief of Station who diligently monitors Jack's actions and advises him against crossing any boundaries in international affairs. In the previous season, Wright faces a challenging predicament as she grapples with the conflicting desires of wanting to trust Jack's claims about an attack on the United States by international forces, while simultaneously following her orders from the CIA headquarters to stop Jack.

Gabriel gained widespread recognition for her compelling portrayal of 'Georgina' in Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated feature film, Get Out. On the television front, audiences can currently see Betty in the Apple TV+ limited series, Defending Jacob.

Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller

Image via Prime Video

Abbie Cornish portrays Cathy Mueller, a character who initially appeared in Season 1 and is set to return for the final season. Mueller is a physician with expertise in infectious diseases and had a brief romantic involvement with Jack. Her character's absence for two seasons has sparked intrigue and left a lingering mystery surrounding her role in the series. Season 4 might bring in some new twists. Cornish is widely recognized for her performances as Heidi in Somersault and Sweet Pea in Sucker Punch.

Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez

Image via Prime Video

Michael Peña plays Domingo Chavez, a former United States Army soldier who directly joined the CIA. Throughout his career, he has been involved in various missions in countries such as Colombia, Iran, and the United Kingdom, where he served as the executive officer of Rainbow Six. In the words of Jack, Chavez is the deadliest operator ever employed by the CIA. There are already rumors that the character will receive his own spin-off series. Peña has previously held the title role in Cesar Chavez and portrayed DEA agent Kiki Camarena in the first season of the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. He also appeared as Luis in the first two Ant-Man films

RELATED: This Jack Ryan Adaptation Gave Us a Very Different Ben Affleck

Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah

Image via Prime Video

Louis Ozawa plays a new character named Chao Fah in Season 4 of Jack Ryan. From the looks of the trailer, Chao Fah appears to be one of the primary antagonists, as he is shown detonating an explosion that results in someone's death. Ozawa is renowned for his performances in films like Predators and The Bourne Legacy.