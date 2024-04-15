The Big Picture The final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan arrives on Blu-ray and DVD with exclusive deleted scenes.

Season 4 saw Jack Ryan facing internal corruption and dangerous connections, putting his faith in the system to the test.

The complete collection arrives tomorrow.

Fans of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan now have the opportunity to own the final season of the series, as it arrives on Blu-ray and DVD, and to mark that occasion, Collider is happy to bring our readers an exclusive look at a deleted scene from the final season. Starring John Krasinski, who returns as the legendary CIA analyst Jack Ryan, the season delivers, as usual, a solid blend of intrigue and action as Ryan steps into a new role as CIA Acting Deputy Director.

The final chapter sees Ryan faced with internal corruption within the CIA, alongside uncovering a dangerous connection between a drug cartel and a terrorist organisation. These revelations threaten to shake his faith in the system he has dedicated his life to protecting. The series also features a stacked cast including the likes of Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Abbie Cornish, Betty Gabriel, and Michael Peña. Pierce, Kelly and Peña appear in the clip alongside Krasinski as the group reconnects following a flight.

What's the Full 'Jack Ryan' Series About?

Image via Prime Video

At the outset, Jack is a promising CIA analyst who stumbles upon a string of dubious bank transfers. His investigation uncovers a pattern that points to a new breed of terrorism that threatens massive global upheaval. The series evolves with Jack being thrust into various geopolitical crises across the globe, dealing with terrorist leaders, corrupt politicians, illegal arms dealings, and coup plots.

Jack Ryan's character is portrayed as both morally upright and highly intelligent, possessing the innate ability to anticipate and counter the moves of his enemies. The series mixes elements of political drama with old-school action that your dad will love, making it a contemporary espionage thriller that explores international issues and personal dilemmas faced by those in the intelligence community.

What Does the 'Jack Ryan' Collection Include?

Close

The release includes a three-disc DVD and a two-disc Blu-ray collection containing all episodes of the final season. Additionally, it offers further exclusive deleted scenes that provide even more insight into the story and characters, which is obviously a massively enticing prospect for fans keen to get as much out of the show as possible.

Alongside the final season, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: The Complete Series will also be available, including all 30 episodes across the show’s run, with deleted scenes included from each season. For enthusiasts seeking the highest quality viewing experience, both the final season and the complete series will be available on 4K UHD on demand, featuring English Dolby Atmos audio and a wide range of subtitles.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will be available for purchase on April 16, 2024, and it can still be streamed on Prime Video. Check out the deleted scene below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Stream on Prime Video