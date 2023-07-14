Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 4/series finale. of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 4 has ended with a bang, as the show finally concluded its five-year run that started back in 2018. Episode 6, "Proof of Concept," begins with where the season started as Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) has been kidnapped by former operative turned traitor Bill Tuttle's (Michael McElhatton) men in Myanmar.

Acting CIA Director Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel) is integral to gaining Ryan's release — she is quite literally in the process of a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill as the "yeas" and "nays" ring out in the chamber hall. She narrowly wins the vote and is appointed the new Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Her first order of business is obviously going to be getting her man out of Shan State, Myanmar, where Ryan is being strung up and tortured by Zeyara Lemos (Zuleikha Robinson). Mike is also losing blood after being picked off by a sniper at the end of Episode 5, as he and Domingo Chavez (Michael Peña) regroup at the Black Hawk helicopter. Meanwhile, James Greer (Wendell Pierce) is doing a little off-the-record interrogation of Tuttle to find out who funded the operation and where the five bombs are headed. Let's unpack how everything went down in the end.

Jack Ryan Is Saved by an Ally

Image via Prime Video

It's going to be tough for our titular hero to save the day as he normally does while he's being tortured medieval-style with electricity at a remote and abandoned prison in Shan State. Lemos claims that the plot with the triggers and the five devices was merely "proof of concept" to show that the United States is just as vulnerable as any other country. She wants to know everything he knows about the buyers on the other end.

It's none other than Ryan's point man Domingo "Ding" Chavez who goes on a one-man Rambo-style assault at the abandoned prison where Ryan is being held. Chavez lights a car on fire as a decoy as he establishes his position. He then coolly and clandestinely kills a handful of armed soldiers one by one on his way to putting a bullet into the head of the architect of the biochemical attack after she tries to buy him off. Huge mistake. Chavez is above that, and Lemos finds out the hard way that no deals will be made.

The Final Scenes of 'Jack Ryan,' Explained

Image via Amazon Prime Video

After trips to Mexico, Croatia, and Myanmar, the good guys find themselves at the U.S.-Mexico border again. After Tuttle leads them to the discovery that the bombs are being shipped via five trucks coming across the border on a single 18-wheel big rig, Ryan runs point on trying to isolate their location. The problem is the bombs are already on the move and hidden within a sea of vehicles trying to cross the border in a Toyota truck. Ryan uses the pre- and post-weights of Toyota trucks as the tool to identify which semi is carrying the deadly devices. At that very moment, the driver carrying a semi full of Toyota trucks shoots the border officer and goes on a rampage, driving the massive rig through traffic toward the Texas border.

They are able to neutralize the driver, but he is only one of several men armed with assault rifles. A hail of gunfire ensues, and Ryan finds himself right in the middle of it. Back in D.C., Director Wright has put together that if the media is filming the exchange, then Ryan and his team are already too late. She then goes to her computer to see a letter of resignation from Texas Senator Henshaw (Derek Cecil), who was vocal all season long to Elizabeth Wright about distancing herself from Ryan and his proclivities of thwarting global terroristic threats, which means he knew about the attack all along. Ryan and his team manage to keep the payload of bombs from getting into the country.

The Shell Company Plot Is Exposed — With a Twist

Image via Prime Video

While this is going on, Greer has been working closer to home in Maryland to find out where the money to fund the threat has been coming from. He and Director Wright discover that former CIA director Miller (John Schwab) was working with the up-and-coming political power player Adebayo "Ade" Osoji (Okieriete Onaodowan) to create shell companies to funnel the money necessary to fund the plot. Director Wright had allowed him to get a little too close as an advisor and was unintentionally providing him with intel from inside the Beltway.

Greer's interrogation of Tuttle exposes his part in the scheme, and so Ade wants immunity in return for telling them where Ryan is being tortured. Wright has to make a difficult decision but doesn't hesitate to reach out to the Department of Justice with an immunity request. Wright later discovers that her one-time friend Ade was the one responsible for killing former DIA Director Miller. Ade's immunity deal is rendered moot, and he is arrested at a D.C. bar for treason and a multitude of other vagaries. Director Wright assumes her new role with grace and authority as Ade is led away by the police.

Jack Ryan Locates the Devices and Testifies Before the Senate

Image via Prime Video

Ryan scales the big rig to find the devices planted in the undercarriage of all the trucks and goes about trying to disarm the devices. The tension is at a fever pitch when Ryan is able to successfully disable the first biochemical weapon. He and Mike November are able to locate and disarm the other bombs and thwart the border threat.

After Ade is arrested for killing Miller, Ryan makes a speech on the Senate floor that is being presided over by Texas Senator Henshaw. He reveals that he broke protocol and prevented the threat "by any force necessary," and takes the Senate committee to task over all the small flaws that allowed the threat to come so close to becoming a reality. He then drops a bombshell by exposing Senator Henshaw's complicity in the attack in exchange for large-scale donations to his reelection campaign. Ryan berates Henshaw and all other people who are willing to sell out the United States, decrying their treasonist ideals and claiming that they are the biggest threat to America and must be eliminated from the government. All five main characters including Ryan, Greer, November, Chavez, and Director Wright have one last pow-wow outside the Capitol building and exchange pleasantries before Jack Ryan walks away from another job well done.

All episodes of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan are now available to stream on Prime Video.