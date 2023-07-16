Michael Peña has one of those faces. He's been in so many movies and television shows that when you see him you likely recognize him from somewhere. Chances are it's from his fairly recent turn as Luis, the former cellmate of our MCU hero Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in the first two installments of the Ant-Man franchise in 2015 and again in Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018. He's typically providing some lighter comic relief to balance out some of the harrowing action and drama in whatever project he's shooting.

But Peña has played more serious characters in smaller movies, too, like End of Watch, World Trade Center, and Cesar Chavez. His role as Domingo "Ding" Chavez in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan presents a side of the actor that we don't believe we've seen before and, quite frankly, we want to know why. We feel like we've been robbed of seeing Peña as a stone-cold and stoic killer who serves as Jack Ryan's wingman on their globetrotting journey in the current fourth and final season of the hit Prime Video show.

Who Is Domingo "Ding" Chavez in 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'?

Domingo "Ding" Chavez is a former gang member who grew up in East Los Angeles. Eventually, Chavez turned his life around when he entered the military and became a soldier in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Major. He first appeared in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan universe in the novel Clear and Present Danger all the way back in 1988. Peña's iteration of the character is a no-nonsense, get-the-job-done-at-any-cost type, and we love to see this turn for Peña from lighter comic fare to the bold and laser-focused character he plays in the show this season.

There is nothing even remotely funny or silly about Ding Chavez, and Peña kills it with his steely demeanor and hardened resolve. Look no further than the sequence in Episode 3 when he has to get information out of a reluctant cartel member and takes to torturing the man to get what he needs while Ryan looks on as proof that Peña's Chavez means business and isn't afraid to take a life in the process. In Episode 4, when he and Ryan are storming the marketplace residence in Croatia to recover the bomb triggers, Chavez notices a grenade launcher hanging on the wall and comes in behind Ryan who is popping away with his sidearm pea shooter. Chavez steps in and completely lights up the place with heavy artillery, saving Mike November (Michael Kelly) and Levan Zubkov (Ivan Mathias Petersson) while getting the upper hand on the vicious Josip Olasky (Visar Vishka) in the process.

Domingo Chavez Doesn't Leave a Man Behind

In the penultimate episode entitled, "Wukong," when Chao Fah (Louis Ozawa) gets picked off by the sniper Tin Tun (Jim Lau) at the Shan State compound, Chavez's military training kicks in, and he immediately ventures out into the open completely exposed to being shot himself to pick Chao up and carry him to safety. Chavez's courage under fire allows Chao Fah to have a final word with his wife and daughter as he lay dying. Chao then takes everything out, including his assailant Tin Tun, with a massive detonation device, blowing the compound to smithereens.

Sometimes being a badass means risking your own life to save someone else's, and "Ding" Chavez is always willing to stick his neck out for his friends and allies. When Mike gets picked off by another sniper later in the episode, it's Chavez for the win again, as he lays down protective gunfire cover against the oncoming threat to ensure they both make it to the finale (even if Jack Ryan doesn't exactly segue into the series finale the way we expected with a hood over his head).

Who Else But Chavez Would Risk His Neck to Save Jack Ryan?

In the finale titled "Proof of Concept," after Jack Ryan gets black bagged and taken to be tortured by the architect of the plot, Zeyara Lemos (Zuleikha Robinson), who is the obvious choice to go in and rescue our titular character? Of course, it's Domingo freaking Chavez! It all begins with a flaming car rolling down through the corridor as a decoy so Chavez can establish his position within the abandoned prison installation. He then goes about taking out Lemos's men so cleanly and clandestinely that it almost looks too easy.

This is the Peña we want to see more of: Breaking people's necks and blowing shit up as he goes on a one-man, John Rambo-style mission to save Jack Ryan. Lemos tries to sweet-talk Chavez by making amends financially with her victims, but Ding Chavez isn't buying that trash for a second. He asks Lemos to say the names of the men in his command that she killed. "Just name one," he says calmly before putting a bullet through her head. He single-handedly performs his own black op mission and does it with flying colors. What a badass!

While Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan has concluded with its fourth and final season, that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Peña as this character. An upcoming film adaptation of Rainbow Six, starring Michael B. Jordan reprising his Without Remorse role as John Clarke and directed by John Wick's Chad Stahelski, is in the early stages of development but has been greenlit. That said, if Prime Video also wanted to give the green light to a Chavez spinoff, we'd gladly inhale each and every episode with Peña earning top billing.

All episodes of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan are now available to stream on Prime Video.