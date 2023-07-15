Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4, Episode 6 (Series Finale).Following a torturous ordeal that found our favorite TV spy in the midst of some major danger and an explosive final mission, Jack Ryan finally got his happy ending in the Prime Video series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. But with what the show teased in its final moments and the messages it created, there is still plenty more room to expand the Ryanverse. The Graham Roland and Carlton Cuse-created espionage thriller, executive produced by lead series star John Krasinski and his longtime producing partners, Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form, offered audiences a sense of closure. But there is still a lot to tackle according to Seeger and Form in an exclusive interview with Collider about the series finale.

In an exclusive Q&A about the series finale “Proof of Concept” before the strike, the executive producers who are also Krasinski’s EPs for A Quiet Place: Day One and IF, revealed after Jack (Krasinski) quit and decides to leave the CIA for a much calmer life with Cathy (Abbie Cornish), the door is open for a lot more with the team. Especially the show’s newest addition this season, Domingo “Ding” Chavez — the Rainbow Six character played by Michael Peña. But what could we see? Padding that with Betty Gabriel as Wright taking on the duties of CIA Director now, where could this possibly all lead? Not to mention, fans just got a strong glimpse of Greer’s (Wendell Pierce) private life in this final season and what being a father means to him. As for Mike November (Michael Kelly), the former CIA operative is, in every sense of the word, a free agent, not rooted in the Ryanverse, so he can show up anywhere.

To help break it all down, Seeger and Form get to the bottom of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series finale, share what it would take for Krasinski to take on President Ryan, where Peña’s Ding could show up and what we can expect from the upcoming A Quiet Place franchise.

COLLIDER: I’ve loved this show since the start. I’ve been such a big fan! To watch all of this come to an end, with the resolutions for everybody, I thought it was so well done. But something that might be the most obvious for you guys, how did you decide to end the series after these four seasons, and was it ever going to be something else?

ALLYSON SEEGER: First of all, thank you. That’s very nice and always fun to hear after we’ve been living in the Jack Ryan world for so long. I don’t think we ever had another alternate ending for it. I think the one thing we always talked about, and we filmed Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back, so we were always sort of thinking about the endgame and knowing that that was going to be the case. For us, after traveling the world for the past three seasons, it was really fun to think about Jack [John Krasinski] coming home and everything that came along with that. And so, it meant we could bring Cathy [Abbie Cornish] back into the picture, it meant that we could revisit their relationship in a different way. It meant that we could see Jack back in D.C. at home, and get a little bit of what we saw in Season 1, but then of course, get to have our cake and eat it too a little bit when he steps down and ends up on the road again.

So for us, it was kind of the poetic ending of bringing Jack home and knowing that Jack being who he is, will never hang up his hat of hunches, but that he’s actually able to have a little bit of a life, too. We did that with Greer’s [Wendell Pierce] character also. It was fun to find the balance between the chaos of their professional lives and also their personal lives intertwining with that.

I’ve always sort of thought of Jack as like that Jimmy Stewart character Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. He is exactly like Jeff Smith, especially when we see him holding these figures accountable in those final moments. But I thought it was so interesting that we learn in this last episode that a senator from Texas has sold out his country for greed, much like Senator Chapin [Michael O’Neill] did in Season 2. There is an element there that I think a lot of viewers wonder about in terms of holding our government accountable. What do you want audiences to take from that conversation that you guys are creating with the show?

SEEGER: It’s funny when John first signed up for the show, he always said, “I like the idea that I get to play a superhero who doesn’t wear a cape.” I think, at the time, that meant that his superpower was his brain and his ability to de-puzzle things, but I think in the end, especially after all after four seasons, what it really became was just his moral compass. And I think it’s really nice, separate of anything else, just Jack Ryan as a human being, that he has this moral compass and the idea that there is somebody—and hopefully more than one [laughs]—watching over all of us and doing it for the right reasons. Even when he goes rogue and even when he’s doing things that people don’t understand, his heart is always in the right place, and he’s always doing it for what he, at least, genuinely believes is the greater good.

ANDREW FORM: Obviously I agree with everything Allyson is saying. It was, from day one when I’ve been on this show for eight or nine years now, it took a while to get it going, but the idea that John had said early on about being a superhero that doesn’t wear a cape really stuck with me from day one. I think we’ve really been able to do that over all four seasons.

To even go back to your question earlier, we never talked about ending the show in the beginning. You go through Season 1 and Season 2, you never really talk about that. It was, like Allyson said, in Season 3, I think, when we knew that we were going to be doing the two seasons back-to-back because of the pandemic because, like most shows, we were shut down for a while. Then we got up and running, and we decided with Amazon and Paramount and everyone, we can do back-to-back. That’s when we actually started talking about, “All right, so if we’re going to be doing these back-to-back, these 14 episodes, how do we wrap this all up?” So, we took a break. We had a very, very short hiatus, if any, between [Seasons] 3 and 4, and then we just kind of kept rolling all the way through, and just kept filming. So, it was really all talked about. In the development of [Season] 3, we were already thinking about Season 4 also.

There is an interesting tease in the third episode of the season where we hear from Jack how he doesn’t want to be president, but in the books, there is a reality. I’m wondering, what will it take for us to get John as President Jack Ryan in the Ryanverse?

SEEGER: [Laughs] We always loved that! And it was something that John always wanted to play with, the idea of poking fun at it. Because again, we take inspiration from the books, but all the stories are original. We also always want to pay homage to the original characters and their journeys. So it was fun, for the fans, to have that line and poke fun at it. We’ve always said that the thing about [Tom] Clancy is, there are so many directions it can go, there are so many different universes within it. John will continue to say, “We hope there are opportunities. We never close the door completely.” So, I don’t know! I don’t know when he’s going to become president, or if, but it’s nice to be able to leave it open-ended a little bit in a way.

FORM: We also do love having Jack Ryan on the road too. We’re always touring.

SEEGER: It’s true.

The fans would totally want more of that! I do think it’s so funny that Jack and Cathy got the story I think a lot of fans have been wanting since we didn’t get to see her anymore in Season 2 and Season 3. But it’s a very short relationship – we didn’t get to see so much of it, and I think a lot of fans will want more. I know that when I was watching this with my sister, we were like, “Oh, but there should have been more romance and more scenes with them!” What made you guys want to bring Cathy back now and not have her in those past seasons?

FORM: In the past seasons, Jack was on the road for the entire seasons. It was really hard to figure out a storyline that would work, knowing that he’s gonna be traveling the world the way he was in Season 2 and Season 3. You know, in Season 4, we knew were bringing him home to D.C., which, as Allyson said, opened up the door for us to, “Okay, now we can revisit the relationship with Cathy. We can now talk about Greer and his family,” things that we were unable to do in the other seasons because they were so global. They were barely in the U.S. at all. I mean, it was all Jack Ryan on the road. So I think, really, that’s why, and it gave us the opportunity in Season 4, and of course, we jumped on it. We really did.

SEEGER: And to Drew’s point, by the way, we love Abbie and when she can come back. What you don’t want to do is jam it into where it changes the story. So we said, “Let’s wait until there can be a moment.” We love the idea that he’s sort of bagged, and they’re back together, and he has a bit more ownership on the relationship. There was a way to organically tie in her world to his world and add personal stakes to what he’s actually doing in the field. Without having the room to do it, we never wanted to short-change it in the previous seasons.

I’m sure a lot of fans are going to love, though, the way they have their happy ending. It’s very sweet, and it’s nice to see that. While this might be the end of fans seeing the character of Jack Ryan in the series, there have been talks about Ding, Michael Peña’s character, getting his own series. From the outcry for more from fans, where are we on that? And could that mean we see these Jack Ryan characters, like Greer, Wright and Mike, come back? Is that something that could be a possibility?

SEEGER: We certainly hope so. I think it was so much fun for us to bring Chavez into Season 4. There was even a moment where we were going to plant the seed at the end of Season 3, and then narratively, it just worked better to come into Season 4. It was so great to get Michael Peña. I think the beauty of Jack Ryan, the movies, and the series, is that obviously, there are these death-defying, pressure cooker missions, but there’s real humor and humanity to it. I think bringing Michael Peña into that brings both, the sort of terror of that character, and also the heart and humor underneath it. It was really fun. So we loved having him, we loved making this season, and I’ll go with “we hope so.” Like, I said, there’s so much in the Clancyverse, as we always say. We’d love the opportunity to keep talking about it.

I know that when I’m looking at the social reactions on Twitter, and now Threads, there are a lot of people saying, “We want to see more Ding! We want to see more of Michael Peña!” So I hope we do get to see that because that would be interesting and so much fun.

SEEGER: The guy’s dynamic is a really fun part of the show that fans, it seems, respond to. But even we, as insiders, can see the dynamic between Mike November and Greer and Chavez, and Jack, for that matter. But all of them [are] a lot of fun to explore.

I’ve talked a lot about the bromance between the guys. It’s such a nice juxtaposition of what we usually see in these types of espionage thrillers. But to have that camaraderie that is so genuine and sincere with these three has been so much fun to watch unfold. But something that’s so interesting, in terms of story, is how these shows sort of feel like predictors sometimes of real-life events. Past seasons have been predictors but also, a few weeks ago there was news about Mexican cartels laundering through China. When you look at these things, does it sometimes freak you guys out that you’re so on the pattern of these socio-political conversations? These are obviously shot before these big news stories happen, and I’m wondering what you guys sometimes think in the writers’ room when you’re like, “Oh wait, is this gonna predict something else?”

FORM: They were definitely all filmed, going back to Season 2, everything was filmed, of course, before any of the events happened.

SEEGER: It’s terrifying to think we might, in any way, predict! [Laughs] But yeah, it really is all entirely original, not at all based on what’s happening in the world, though we’re certainly always wanting it to be relevant. But no, I think we often end up finding ourselves having to explain to people that we did not intend that. Nor did we know things before they did!

One of the things that was so impressive in this last episode, too, was the shootout in Mexico. I was talking to Wendell Pierce about this, and he said it was a very intense shoot. What was that like on your end, behind the camera? I know that there was so much, I’m sure, involved in the production of that. You guys took a runway, I believe, and were filming on that for a day or a couple of days?

FORM: That was done at a Formula One track in Hungary.

SEEGER: Believe it or not.

FORM: It was one of their massive parking lots. Our production designer, Derek Hill, created this border, which was insane because we needed so much room for this scene — all the cars, the truck, the booths. It was one of those that so much time went into designing this and figuring out how we were gonna do the truck moving, the shootout, everything. It was such a massive undertaking, this sequence. It was literally all built, everything that you saw, and then of course, with the help of visual effects on the side, and all the extensions and everything, it really did feel like you were at the border, which was amazing for us to see at the end. But yeah, it was all done in this massive, long parking lot at the Formula One track in Budapest.

SEEGER: It was far more planning than it was even filming, which is often the case. It was many months of, while we were filming other things, always talking about how you build that finale, how you quite literally build it, as Drew said, and then once you’re there, coordinating both the action of the truck moving, the shootout, the peril that our characters are in, tying it together with what’s happening when the border patrol officer picks up on our bad guy while our team is inside and rushing out. So there’s all these different elements being played together all at once, and it was very exciting and very challenging, but very gratifying to now watch it.

Yeah, for sure! Before I let you guys go, thank you so much for your time. I’m so appreciative of you and this show. I also know that you’re both active producers with Johh, and you are actually working on the A Quiet Place movies with him. What is something about these movies that you really want fans to take away when they finally come out, and we’re finally able to watch them back in theaters?

FORM: The two movies we just made were IF, which John directed, and A Quite Place: Day One. They’re both in post-production right now. Obviously, they have release dates for next year, March and May, for the two films.

SEEGER: I’ll say, A Quite Place 2, we premiered the film about eight days before COVID, and right before it was pulled from theaters. So we will hope for a speedy resolution on everything, but I think our biggest hope is that audiences will get to reconnect with the franchise again and be really excited. And the same for IF, which John directed. Both films are actually in post right now.