Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for Season 4 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski as the titular CIA agent. Based on the spy novels by Tom Clancy, the Prime Video series will end after Season 4’s six episodes.

The trailer follows the aftermath of Jack Ryan Season 3’s explosive finale, in which the CIA agent dismantled a dangerous international plot to recreate the Soviet Union and hold the world hostage with the threat of a nuclear attack. However, while Jack has successfully hunted the Red October submarine, the world is still in danger. That’s because Jack's globetrotting adventures have caused irreparable damage to the international relationship between Russia and the United States. And now that Jack was promoted to CIA Acting Deputy Director, the spy will have to learn how to play the diplomatic game and defeat his enemies with words, not weapons.

As the new trailer reveals, Jack’s mission to ensure the safety of US citizens will be thwarted by a conspiracy involving multiple CIA agents. So, for his last mission before saying goodbye to Prime Video, Krasinski will have to face his CIA colleagues as he battles against corruption and try to bring the rogue agents to justice. It’s a thrilling change of pace in the series, as Jack will be out of his game when solving problems from behind a desk. However, that doesn’t mean Season 4 of Jack Ryan is not filled to the brink with exhilarating set pieces, as the new trailer underlines Jack’s new director job won’t keep him entirely out of the field.

Image via Prime Video

When Is Season 4 of Jack Ryan Coming to Prime Video?

Season 4 of Jack Ryan features returning cast members Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, and Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller. Joining the cast this season are Michael Peña as Domingo ‘Ding’ Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah. Ding is an executive officer of Rainbow Six, a counterterrorism unit that appears in multiple books by Clancy. So, while Jack Ryan is coming to an end, Prime Video might be setting up a spinoff series.

The first three seasons of Jack Ryan are currently available on Prime Video. The fourth and final season will begin streaming on June 30, with two episodes available each Friday. Check out the new trailer and Season 4’s synopsis below.