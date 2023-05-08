Heads up Jack Ryan fans: an update about the upcoming Season 4 is on the way! Ever since the third season of Prime Video’s spy series concluded, fans have been anticipating another action-packed season. The critically acclaimed series is set to conclude with the upcoming fourth installment, wrapping up John Krasinski’s iteration of the CIA analyst.

It seems the streamer is set to make some announcement soon, possibly a release window or date for the series. The series posted a cryptic video captioned “Incoming Message” on its Twitter account, as series star Krasinski and Michael Kelly are seen chit-chatting in the background as the camera pans to a placard that simply states “Tomorrow.” The announcement will certainly hype the audience, who have been waiting for an update for close to a year now.

Jack Ryan's Successful Stint So Far

Prime Video has been on a constant hunt for important IPs, experimenting with titles like Rings of Power and the Russo Brothers’ Citadel, among others. But the Krasinski-led Jack Ryan series became its crown jewel as it got both fanfare and critical acclaim. Based on Tom Clancy’s characters, the political action thriller is created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and each season went on to bag multiple award nominations. The second season went on to get an instant renewal after the success of the maiden season with the tradition continuing for each successive season.

The series follows the titular CIA analyst who’s thrown into the field after discovering a string of dubious bank transfers, carried out by a rising extremist named Suleiman. The next season saw Jack in the middle of political warfare in a corrupt Venezuela, and the third season gets him deep into investigating a plot to recreate the former Soviet Union. After the thrilling finale of the third season, it remains to be seen if Jack can avert a war in Russia in the upcoming season.

The series features Krasinski as Jack Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Noomi Rapace as Harriet "Harry" Baumann, Kelly as Mike November, Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright, James Cosmo as Luka Goncharov, Peter Guinness as Petr Kovac, Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac, Alexej Manvelov as Alexei Petrov, Mikhail Safronov as Surikov, Adam Vacula as Radek Breza, and Anton Pampushnyy as Konstantin Vyatkin. Furthermore, the upcoming season will star Michael Peña as Domingo "Ding" Chavez.

Currently, Jack Ryan has no release date or window. Watch out for this space for further updates and check out the cryptic post below: