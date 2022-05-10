Fans of the hit Prime Video action series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, will sadly have to say goodbye after the show's upcoming fourth season, Deadline reports. However, that may not spell the end for the Tom Clancy universe, as Amazon may be eyeing a potential spinoff series with the recently cast Michael Peña in the lead.

According to reports, the spinoff is yet to have a firm script or plan, which makes sense considering that Season 3 of Jack Ryan is still without an official release date, so fans can expect a lot more Tom Clancy action before a spinoff is even in the works.

Peña was recently cast in an unknown role ahead of Season 4, and reports think he may appear as major character Domingo “Ding” Chavez, who acts as an executive officer of Rainbow Six and has appeared in seven core books from the Jack Ryan series, including The Sum of All Fears, Clear and Present Danger, Executive Orders, Debt of Honor, Command Authority, Full Force and Effect, and Commander-in-Chief. However, any official news on the potential spinoff is still unknown.

Alongside Peña, it was also announced that Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly would be reprising their roles as James Greer and Mike November in Jack Ryan Season 3, which will follow Krasinski's title character as he becomes a fugitive after being falsely implicated in a conspiracy. He is now wanted by the CIA and a secret rogue faction he has uncovered. The series is executive produced by Krasinski, Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay, and is a co-production of Amazon, Paramount Television, and Skydance Television.

No news as to why the series is ending was released, though according to sources, Krasinski had initially signed a four-season deal with Prime Video when he initially signed on to play the famous title character. Although a spinoff starring Peña is still a far way out, fans can be sure they still have a lot to look forward to in the Tom Clancy universe. You can check out the first two seasons of Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime, and keep up with Collider for more information.

