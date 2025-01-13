Kevin Costner’s resurgence as the patriarch of Yellowstone has introduced the Hollywood icon to a new generation of fans, but not every project in his career has been quite as celebrated. One such film, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, a 2014 action-thriller that introduced audiences to a younger version of the titular CIA analyst, has found a new home on Paramount+ this month. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit serves as a reboot of Tom Clancy’s beloved spy series, bringing Star Trek alum Chris Pine into the fold as a younger version of the eponymous CIA analyst. The film dives into Ryan’s origins, following his journey from a Marine injured in Afghanistan to a CIA analyst tasked with stopping a Russian plot to destabilize the global economy.

Costner plays William Harper, Ryan’s CIA mentor who helps guide the rookie analyst through his first mission, and together, they have to try and find a way through a conspiracy that takes them from the halls of Washington, D.C., to the streets of Moscow. Branagh not only directs but also plays the film’s central villain, Viktor Cherevin, a shadowy Russian oligarch bent on wreaking havoc on the Western world.

Is 'Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit' Worth Watching?

The film's reviews weren't great, frankly. With 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, divisive is probably the word you'd use to describe how the movie was received. While critics appreciated the performances of Pine and Costner in particular, some criticism fell on Branagh for his flat directing as well as his over-the-top and hammy performance in the film, which some felt detracted from the picture, as pointed out in Collider's Blu-ray review:

Reboots are all the rage in Hollywood these days, and for this one, we return to Ryan's (Pine) origins as a CIA spy. Injured in a helicopter accident in Afghanistan, he finds himself wooed by a tight-lipped operative (Costner) to help monitor the financial world for possible malfeasance. In the process, he stumbles into an ambitious plot from a Russian businessman (Branagh) to send the United States plunging into economic Armageddon. The film's dismal box office performance probably means we won't be seeing much more of this new Jack Ryan, which is a pity. Critics complained that Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit doesn't move with the times, resurrecting an old-school Soviet adversary when someone more 21st Century is called for. But Clancy was always a creature of the Cold War, and while he dabbled in alternate arenas (with Patriot Games among others), the Russians were always his bad guys of choice.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit is streaming now on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more details.

Your changes have been saved Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit The 2014 spy thriller Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit is the first original movie based on Tom Clancy's famous character. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, it follows Ryan as he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the US economy. Chris Pine stars alongside Keira Knightley, Kevin Costner, and Branagh. Release Date January 17, 2014 Director Kenneth Branagh Cast Chris Pine , Kenneth Branagh , Kevin Costner Runtime 105 minutes Writers Kenneth Branagh

Watch on Paramount+