After months of anxiously waiting for one of TV’s most compelling espionage thrillers to return, the highly anticipated fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is back this Friday on Prime Video. While the mega streaming giant announced the end of the John Krasinski-led series last spring, reports surfaced that a spinoff was in the works starring Michael Peña. With not much known at the time and no one commenting on the sources, Collider got to the bottom of the rumors in an exclusive interview with Peña ahead of the Season 4 premiere.

As Season 4 introduces Clancy’s original Rainbox Six character in Peña’s Domingo “Ding” Chavez for its final season, the lone-wolf character is described by the actor as a “stealthy kind of quiet guy.” But whether fans will be seeing more of him after the six-episode arc in the Prime Video series’ final season is yet to be evaluated. “I don’t know,” Peña told Collider. “It’s up to the fans and up to Amazon. There are a lot of people that have to do certain things, but if people like it, maybe they’ll chime in and say, like, ‘Hey, we want some more!’ So, you know, we leave it in their hands.”

Domingo Chavez's Spin-Off Potential

The character of Chavez has appeared in 22 novels from Clancy, including seven books in the Jack Ryan series including Clear and Present Danger, where he was portrayed by Raymond Cruz in the Harrison Ford-led film of the same name. Though Prime Video has not announced anything yet, with how Season 4 is looking to be another smash hit for the flagship series on the platform, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Peña’s co-star, Abbie Cornish, who stars as Cathy Mueller — the love of Jack Ryan’s life — is back for the final season and commented on the spinoff rumors, especially as her return is one that has left fans wanting more since Season 1. Though it might be too soon to say with the show premiering Friday and going until mid-July, Cornish echoes Peña’s thoughts in stating how she isn’t too sure what’s next in the Ryanverse but is hopeful. “I mean, there’s so much content, in terms of the Jack Ryan Empire, and also in terms of the characters, so I’m not sure where anything will end up,” she told Collider. “But it’s fun, and it’s exciting, and people love the show.”

What to Expect From Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 4

Season 4 finds Krasinski in the eponymous role of a white-collar CIA analyst turned field agent, answering for his decisions from Season 3. In recognizing his newest enemies that lay ground to both foreign and domestic threats, Jack finds himself unearthing internal corruption that hits close to home following an assassination from a U.S. strike team against the Nigerian president. Combating a ruthless stream of terrorist organizations, corrupt government officials, and assassins across the globe, Jack needs all the help he can get in these last episodes.

Jack Ryan Season 4 premieres the first two episodes of its final season on June 30 with one episode a week until its series finale on July 14.