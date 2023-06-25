The Jack Ryan franchise had big shoes to fill after Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford successfully portrayed Tom Clancy’s fictional CIA analyst in The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, and Clear and Present Danger respectively. But in 2002, Ben Affleck gave it a go with the reboot The Sum of All Fears, focusing on a younger version of Ryan desperately trying to stop a nuclear bomb from going off on U.S. soil. Director Phil Alden Robinson guides this entertaining adult-oriented thriller (a genre Affleck has thrived in throughout his career) with confidence, letting actors like Morgan Freeman, James Cromwell and Liev Schreiber (who kicks serious ass as the American spy John Clark) do a lot of the heavy lifting. The filmmaker also makes sure to stage the set pieces with the appropriate amount of tension and clarity, keeping the stakes high throughout. However, it’s Affleck who brings everything together with his earnest portrayal of an everyman hero in way over his head that allows the film to stand tall next to its '90s counterparts in both quality and box office receipts. So where's our sequel?

How Did Ben Affleck Become Jack Ryan?

After Clear and Present Danger's success, it was assumed that star Harrison Ford would return for the next installment. However, for the next several years the actor and director Phillip Noyce struggled to come up with a script that everyone could agree on. Eventually, Ford lost interest and Paramount Studios, which owned the franchise, decided to start fresh. And thus The Sum of All Fears was born, with newly anointed (at the time) leading man Ben Affleck starring as a young Jack Ryan getting his start at the CIA, with the hopes being that this would be another franchise starter for all involved.

What Is 'The Sum of All Fears' About?

The plot for this revamped entry has Jack Ryan chasing down a group of Neo-Nazis planning to ignite a war between the U.S. and Russia in an effort to destroy both superpowers and rise up in their ashes. Truthfully, this story itself is perhaps the film's weakest element in that it feels like boilerplate material for this particular genre. But director Robinson uses everything at his disposal to make sure the audience can just enjoy the ride. The first scene introduces us to U.S. President Fowler, played with proper authority by Cromwell, and his team of advisors that include Freeman as well as renowned character actors like Bruce McGill and Phillip Baker Hall as they are in the middle of a crisis dealing with a potential nuclear threat. In a charming reveal, the audience learns it's all just a drill when the President is called off to a Black Tie event. No matter though, as Robinson and crew have quickly and properly established just how well this team works together — proper use of exposition and character introduction in one quick scene.

Liev Schreiber plays spy John Clark, a role he inherited from Willem Dafoe who previously played the character in Clear and Present Danger. Clark is the guy you call in when someone needs to get their hands dirty, and Schreiber crushes the part. His intimidating stature is backed up with a quiet but confident charm, and since Ryan is doing everything he can to avoid any kind of violence while tracking information with the spy (he is just an analyst after all), Schreiber gets to show off his action bona fides a bit. The actor is a perfect fit for the character and it's honestly a shame we never got to see him get another go at it.

But of course, the real reason why this movie remains as watchable as it does two decades after its release is the performance of its star Ben Affleck. Affleck was still reeling high from the success of his Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting and had already starred in hits like Armageddon, Shakespeare In Love, and Pearl Harbor (say what you want about the film itself, but it made money). However, all those films were ensembles, and this was the first time the actor was shouldering the weight on his own in a major Hollywood blockbuster. The actor isn't quite as confident in the leading man position as he would later become down the line, but that fact actually works to the film's benefit. His Ryan is supposed to be in over his head as soon as things start crumbling and the actor believably plays frantic and wide-eyed, while still exuding enough mental prowess to keep up with the bad guys. By the time the movie is over Affleck firmly establishes himself as both the perfect desk jockey and everyman hero that the character requires.

Why Didn't 'The Sum of All Fears' Get a Sequel?

When the film was released in May 2002, it proved to be a bona fide hit, grossing $118 million domestically and $193 million worldwide on a budget of $68 million, essentially matching the previous box office highs of the franchise. Why then did the actor never get another chance at portraying the character? Well, after a very successful 2002 (the actor also had another adult-oriented hit with the thriller Changing Lanes, co-starring Samuel L Jackson) things took a turn for the worse for the actor. 2003 brought the certified disasters Gigli, Paycheck as well as the critically reviled Daredevil (which was actually a decent hit). That plus the whirlwind tabloid exposure to his then fiancé Jennifer Lopez had effectively tarnished his reputation, leading to overexposure for audiences and critics alike. The Jack Ryan franchise would eventually try another reboot with the much less successful Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit with Chris Pine in 2014 before finding its feet again with Amazon's Jack Ryan series starring John Krasinski (which is premiering its latest season on June 30 on Prime Video).

Even though his stint as Jack Ryan was a one-and-done affair, star Ben Affleck proved himself to be a capable Ryan, standing tall alongside the franchise's '90s predecessors. Perhaps even more interestingly, the film proved to be a primer for the type of adult-oriented thrillers the star would eventually turn his career around with such as Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Argo, and Gone Girl. Overall, The Sum of All Fears is a rock-solid political thriller that features a real-deal movie star performance from Ben Affleck that deserves its day in court.