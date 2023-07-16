While moviegoers are in the heart of the summer enjoying the return of action franchises like Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible, July marks the month when it’s socially acceptable to start celebrating Halloween. Well, that’s if you ask a die-hard horror fan at least. The best part leading up to the Halloween and Fall season is decorating your house or apartment in ghoulish holiday fun. Recently spooky retail giant Spirit Halloween unveiled their lineup of horrifying animatronics and now Home Depot has just announced their releasing a massive The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington as a part of the Ghoulish Giants lineup. This is in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary.

The Animated Jack Skellington stands at a whopping 13-feet tall which is sure to tower over your neighborhood and stop anyone from covering your yard with toilet paper on mischief night. It has a sensor-activated head, movable mouth, two interchangeable head pieces, and glowing LED lights to complete the haunting effect. This iconic Halloween star joins Home Depot’s original characters like a 12-foot Giant-Sized Skeleton, 12-Foot Animated Predator of the Night, 8-Foot Animated Boogeyman, and a 12-Foot Inferno Pumpkin. Jack the Pumpkin King will scare horror fans at $399.

The legacy of Nightmare Before Christmas

Released in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas quickly became a cult classic thanks to its brilliant stop-motion animation, demented visuals, creative lore, and extremely memorable characters. This film effortlessly combined the frightening gothic nature of Halloween with the joyful wondrous spirit of the Christmas season. At the heart of this Tim Burton produced love child was Jack Skellington, tired of being just the same old Pumpkin King whose sole purpose was to spread Halloween jeer. This relatable journey led Jack to discover Christmas and Santa Claus which unlocked a warm obsession in his thought-to-be-dead heart.

That mishmash of conflicting tones is what has made Jack a pop culture icon. Nightmare Before Christmas is the rare film that’s both an amazing Halloween and Christmas movie. It’s a timeless classic thanks to its great themes and brilliant songs like “This is Halloween” and ”What’s This?”, but most importantly it has stood the test of time thanks to the film always lovingly reminding us that it’s ok to just be ourselves. It’s a beautiful tale that has taught young people throughout the last three decades the power of loving ourselves for who we are rather than hating what we aren't.

When’s Jack Skellington Arriving at Home Depot?

You can purchase Jack Skellington, along with all the other Ghoulish Giants, on Home Depot’s website now. You can have it arrive at your door or local Home Depot store. While horror and Disney fans wait for their Jack to arrive, you can stream The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+. The film was also recently revealed to be coming to 4K Blu-ray before the Fall.